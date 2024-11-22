Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Apple TV+ has already ordered a second season of its forthcoming Jon Hamm-led drama months before the series is scheduled to debut.

Titled Your Friends & Neighbors, the series — scheduled to release its first two episodes on April 11, 2025 — is about a disgraced hedge fund manager, Coop (Hamm). Still grappling with his recent divorce, he “resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined,” an official logline reads.

The streamer announced the show’s early renewal on Friday (November 22), alongside a series of first-look images from season one.

“I’ve had this show in my head for years, and making it has been a dream come true,” creator and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said in press release. “It’s been an absolute thrill partnering with Jon Hamm, along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, to bring it to life.

“The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal,” Tropper continued, “and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Led by Hamm, Your Friends & Neighbors also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Amanda Peet and Jon Hamm in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ ( Apple TV+ )

This marks Hamm’s first time leading a series since his Emmy-winning turn in AMC’s critically acclaimed Mad Men.

Discussions about a second season began last month when studio executives were shown early cuts, according to Deadline. The publication also reports that the new series is currently being written and plans to go into production sometime in the spring.

The premature renewal is a major vote of confidence for the show, which has yet to even be screened by critics who typically have a major sway in a series’ wider reception.

Though it’s happened before, it remains quite rare for a show to be renewed ahead of its debut because it’s hard to be certain about what audiences will think of a show.

Following its two-episode premiere, Your Friends & Neighbors will continue airing one new episode weekly through Friday, May 30.