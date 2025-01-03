Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer brands Trump’s second term a ‘clown show already’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer is pessimistic about President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, predicting that things are “not going to get better.”

The 59-year-old actor and outspoken Kamala Harris supporter shared his opinions with paparazzi ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

While outside of Los Angeles International Airport, Cryer was approached by a TMZ reporter who asked how he was feeling about the incoming president.

“I won’t say I’m cautiously optimistic,” Cryer admitted. “It’s a clown show already. You know, he did this once before; he was terrible at it the first time.

“It’s not gonna get better,” he said, before adding a more positive note: “So it’s just about everybody hunkering down, trying to make sure the people we love don’t get hurt and let’s hold this guy accountable at some point in his life.”

Asked if he planned on watching the inauguration event on TV, the Extended Family star said he likely would not, recalling Trump’s 2017 inauguration speech in which he used the phrase “American carnage” to describe the country.

“He doesn’t understand America; he doesn’t even like it,” Cryer said. “When he gives speeches, he just rambles. It’s word salad.”

Finally, when the reporter brought up the idea that Democrats appear to be more optimistic about the next four years than they were on the campaign trail, the Emmy-winning actor disagreed.

“I think they’re in error. I think they’re making a mistake,” he said. “Trump is a clown show. We’re gonna have 4 more years of clown show. Hope you can enjoy it.”

During a meeting together at the Oval Office in November, Biden told Trump that he was “looking forward to having... a smooth transition” and would “do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated.”

“I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth it’ll be as smooth as it can get,” Trump replied.

The President-elect has since completed his cabinet nominations, which include TV personality Mehmet Oz to oversee Medicare and Medicaid Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and tech billionaire Elon Musk as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Earlier this week, his cabinet picks were ordered to stay off social media unless they had prior approval. It remains unclear what specifically led to the memo being issued now, but Senate confirmation hearings are set to begin early next year just as the MAGA war is escalating.