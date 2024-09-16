Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Comedian John Oliver was interrupted as he tried to share an earnest tribute to his dead dog at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday (15 September).

The TV host, 47, was picking up the accolade for Outstanding Scripting for a Variety Series for his show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, when he grabbed the opportunity to make the announcement. After fumbling while trying to mention his son, the host was a lot more lucid when mentioning his pet.

“In particular, I want to thank the silly odd dog,” he began. “We had the most fantastic dog. She was at my wedding. She got us through a pandemic. She was with us through two pregnancies.”

However, the heartfelt speech was interrupted as organisers played their infamous play-off music in an attempt to get him off stage.

Oliver tried to take it in his stride as he continued, “Perfect choice of music! We had to say goodbye to her.”

He then pointed at the music director and shouted “F**k you!”

“I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now,” Oliver joked, referring to the Canadian singer who is also an avid animal rights campaigner.

“She was an amazing dog, and this isn’t just for her. It’s for all dogs! All dogs. You’re very good girls, very good boys. You all deserve a treat.”

open image in gallery Oliver was shooed off stage ( Getty Images )

Last Week Tonight has now won over 30 Emmy Awards since it first aired in 2014, 16 of which have been awarded to Oliver. The American late-night talk show airs on HBO and is known for its satirical content. It is presented by the British host who was born in Birmingham, in the UK.

Oliver also took the opportunity on the Emmys red carpet, to comment on the ongoing campaigns for the US presidency as he reflected on the material he might lose if Trump were to lose.

“[If Trump doesn’t win] I don’t lose any material that I’m not happy to throw overboard,” he said. “The whole ‘he’s been a gift to comedy’ — it’s not a gift any of us really wanted and we’re happy to return it for store credit down the line.”

The 76th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Japan-set show Shōgun led the nominations this year with 25 nods, followed by The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and True Detective: Night Country.

Shōgun won the most Emmys, taking home 18 and shattering the record for the amount of prizes taken home for a single season of television. You can see a full list of winners here.