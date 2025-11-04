John Lewis Christmas advert sees a father and son bond over 90s hit
The department store has released a Christmas advert every year since 2007
John Lewis has launched its highly anticipated Christmas advert, this year centring on a poignant father-son relationship and a nostalgic '90s vinyl gift.
For the first time, the department store’s festive advert focuses on a paternal bond, depicting a seemingly surly teenager attempting to connect with his father through a cherished track from his youth.
The soundtrack features a new rendition of Alison Limerick’s iconic '90s club hit, "Where Love Lives," performed by British artist Labrinth.
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the advert sees the father discover an unwrapped present with a yellow sticky note marked "Dad" and a smiley face.
Upon unwrapping the vinyl, he immediately heads to his record player, triggering a series of flashbacks to his younger days dancing in a '90s club, interspersed with tender memories of his son as a baby and toddler.
The emotional story culminates with the pair sharing a slightly embarrassed but heartfelt hug and a laugh in their living room, underscoring the power of shared memories and connection.
John Lewis brand director Rosie Hanley said: “This year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign is a celebration of connection, memory and the unspoken emotions that make the season truly magical.
“At John Lewis, we understand the power of a thoughtful gift, and we hope the ad will inspire our customers to find the gift that articulates their feelings, allowing the present itself to speak volumes where words may sometimes fall short.”
Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Music is always the beating heart of the John Lewis campaign at Christmas but this year it’s the gift itself.
“The track threads through an integrated campaign that poignantly explores the power of a gift to communicate something we might not be able to put into words.
“A banger on many levels in many channels, I hope it inspires lots of thoughtful, expressive gifting and some family trawls through old playlists on Christmas Day too.”
Limerick said: “I squealed when I heard that Where Loves Lives would be in the advert – literally squealed like an excited child.
“Music has always had the power to bring all kinds of peeps together, but I hope this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert will give those who see it a new, emotional connection with the song – especially with what Labrinth has created. His gentle version is just so beautiful, it’s sure to fill the heart with love.”
Labrinth said: “To think a boy like me from east London, Hackney, who grew up watching this iconic advert, would one day reimagine a classic and compose a piece of music for John Lewis’s forward-thinking direction is a big deal for me.
“This advert is embedded in British Christmas culture and I miss home, so I’m honoured to be a part of it.”
The vinyl will be sold exclusively through Rough Trade at John Lewis, with Limerick’s original version taking side A and Labrinth’s new version the B side.
All profits from the £14.99 record will go to the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which helps people who have grown up in care.
