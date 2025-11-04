Who is Alison Limerick? The singer behind the 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert
Singer says she ‘squealed like an excited child’ when she heard her song was going to be featured in highly-anticipated advert
Dance music icon Alison Limerick is set to feature in the highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert for 2025, with her classic track "Where Love Lives (Come On In)" taking centre stage.
The department store's latest festive commercial tells the story of a teenage son who uses music as a means to express his emotions to his father.
A reimagined version of Limerick's 1990 club anthem has been crafted by acclaimed artist and producer Labrinth for the advert.
"I squealed when I heard that Where Loves Lives would be in the advert – literally squealed like an excited child,” said Limerick in reaction to the news.
“Music has always had the power to bring all kinds of peeps together, but I hope this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert will give those who see it a new, emotional connection with the song – especially with what Labrinth has created. His gentle version is just so beautiful; it’s sure to fill the heart with love."
London-born Limerick began her musical journey in the 1980s as a backing vocalist, contributing to albums such as Grand Union Orchestra’s 1986 world jazz album The Song of Many Tongues, and This Mortal Coil’s Filigree And Shadow (1986) and Blood (1991).
Her solo debut, "Where Love Lives (Come On In)", became a club sensation, reaching number nine on the UK singles chart before appearing on her 1992 debut solo album, And Still I Rise.
Beyond "Where Love Lives", Limerick achieved further chart success with three additional UK top 40 singles: "Make It On My Own", "Time Of Our Lives", and "Love Come Down".
Labrinth, known for his UK number one single "Beneath Your Beautiful" with Emeli Sande and the number two single "Earthquake", featuring Tinie Tempah, shared his personal connection to the project.
"To think a boy like me from east London, Hackney, who grew up watching this iconic advert would one day reimagine a classic and compose a piece of music for John Lewis’s forward-thinking direction is a big deal for me,” he said. “This advert is embedded in British Christmas culture and I miss home, so I’m honoured to be a part of it."
A special seven-inch single featuring both Limerick’s original and Labrinth’s new version will be available at John Lewis for £14.99. All profits generated from its sale will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which aids individuals who have grown up in care.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments