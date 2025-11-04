Who is Alison Limerick? The singer behind the 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dance music icon Alison Limerick is set to feature in the highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert for 2025, with her classic track "Where Love Lives (Come On In)" taking centre stage.

The department store's latest festive commercial tells the story of a teenage son who uses music as a means to express his emotions to his father.

A reimagined version of Limerick's 1990 club anthem has been crafted by acclaimed artist and producer Labrinth for the advert.

"I squealed when I heard that Where Loves Lives would be in the advert – literally squealed like an excited child,” said Limerick in reaction to the news.

“Music has always had the power to bring all kinds of peeps together, but I hope this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert will give those who see it a new, emotional connection with the song – especially with what Labrinth has created. His gentle version is just so beautiful; it’s sure to fill the heart with love."

London-born Limerick began her musical journey in the 1980s as a backing vocalist, contributing to albums such as Grand Union Orchestra’s 1986 world jazz album The Song of Many Tongues, and This Mortal Coil’s Filigree And Shadow (1986) and Blood (1991).

open image in gallery The festive ad shows a surly teenager giving his dad the Christmas gift of a memory-laden 90s vinyl ( John Lewis/PA Wire )

Her solo debut, "Where Love Lives (Come On In)", became a club sensation, reaching number nine on the UK singles chart before appearing on her 1992 debut solo album, And Still I Rise.

Beyond "Where Love Lives", Limerick achieved further chart success with three additional UK top 40 singles: "Make It On My Own", "Time Of Our Lives", and "Love Come Down".

Labrinth, known for his UK number one single "Beneath Your Beautiful" with Emeli Sande and the number two single "Earthquake", featuring Tinie Tempah, shared his personal connection to the project.

"To think a boy like me from east London, Hackney, who grew up watching this iconic advert would one day reimagine a classic and compose a piece of music for John Lewis’s forward-thinking direction is a big deal for me,” he said. “This advert is embedded in British Christmas culture and I miss home, so I’m honoured to be a part of it."

open image in gallery Labrinth says being involved in the John Lewis Christmas advert is a ‘big deal’ ( Ian West/PA Media Assignments/PA Wire )

A special seven-inch single featuring both Limerick’s original and Labrinth’s new version will be available at John Lewis for £14.99. All profits generated from its sale will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which aids individuals who have grown up in care.