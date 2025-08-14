John Cena says body is ‘screaming’ at him to end WWE career
The wrestler turned actor is preparing for his final matches ever with WWE
Peacemaker actor John Cena has said his body is “screaming” at him to end his WWE career.
The 48-year-old star has just 11 dates left with WWE having debuted as a virtual unknown nearly 25 years ago
Last year, Cena announced that his wrestling retirement at the end of 2025, with the last year of his career serving as one final tour.
The wrestler-turned-actor admitted that, although he had a “fantastic” time, he believes “it’s time” to hang up his boots to allow the next generation to prosper.
“Every part of me [wishes there was more time left] but my body is screaming at me to close the chapter,” Cena told Jimmy Fallon.
“I look a little younger than I am but I’m 48, I’ll be 49 next year. I’m very grateful to say that WWE has given me almost 25 years to go out and do my thing and be invisible and it’s been fantastic,” he added.
Cena shared that much of his decision to retire was based on giving opportunities to younger talent.
“I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I’d never get a chance,” he said. “I came up with a young hungry class, I think if I hang around any longer than now, I’m just taking time away from those young guys who could be the next chance to make an impact on it. It’s time, man. It’s time.”
Cena’s last handful of dates with the company as an active wrestler will see him travel to Ireland, France and Australia, as well as three shows in the US. A final retirement match is set for December, although, at the time of writing, no date or opponent has been confirmed.
When asked if he did have an opponent in mind, Cena confessed that he didn’t. “I’ve never operated like that,” he said. “I’ve always been reliable. I show up and do what I’m asked. I really want this tour to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than what I found it and whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, I’m cool with it.”
Earlier this year, Cena beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to claim a record 17th world championship. Rhodes recently recaptured the championship from Cena at SummerSlam, in a match many regarded as the best of Cena’s retirement run.
Cena is currently promoting season two of his DC superhero show Peacemaker, which returns to TV on 21 August.
Writer and director James Gunn has previously teased that the show will feature a “really big” cameo in the second season.
“We see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments