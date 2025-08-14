Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peacemaker actor John Cena has said his body is “screaming” at him to end his WWE career.

The 48-year-old star has just 11 dates left with WWE having debuted as a virtual unknown nearly 25 years ago

Last year, Cena announced that his wrestling retirement at the end of 2025, with the last year of his career serving as one final tour.

The wrestler-turned-actor admitted that, although he had a “fantastic” time, he believes “it’s time” to hang up his boots to allow the next generation to prosper.

open image in gallery John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in April ( Getty )

“Every part of me [wishes there was more time left] but my body is screaming at me to close the chapter,” Cena told Jimmy Fallon.

“I look a little younger than I am but I’m 48, I’ll be 49 next year. I’m very grateful to say that WWE has given me almost 25 years to go out and do my thing and be invisible and it’s been fantastic,” he added.

Cena shared that much of his decision to retire was based on giving opportunities to younger talent.

“I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I’d never get a chance,” he said. “I came up with a young hungry class, I think if I hang around any longer than now, I’m just taking time away from those young guys who could be the next chance to make an impact on it. It’s time, man. It’s time.”

Cena’s last handful of dates with the company as an active wrestler will see him travel to Ireland, France and Australia, as well as three shows in the US. A final retirement match is set for December, although, at the time of writing, no date or opponent has been confirmed.

When asked if he did have an opponent in mind, Cena confessed that he didn’t. “I’ve never operated like that,” he said. “I’ve always been reliable. I show up and do what I’m asked. I really want this tour to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than what I found it and whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, I’m cool with it.”

Earlier this year, Cena beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to claim a record 17th world championship. Rhodes recently recaptured the championship from Cena at SummerSlam, in a match many regarded as the best of Cena’s retirement run.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Cena is currently promoting season two of his DC superhero show Peacemaker, which returns to TV on 21 August.

Writer and director James Gunn has previously teased that the show will feature a “really big” cameo in the second season.

“We see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show.”