Jimmy Kimmel makes Rocky themed dig at Stallone following actor’s Trump praise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jimmy Kimmel has lashed out at Sylvester Stallone calling Donald Trump the “second George Washington” suggesting that the actor’s most famous role, Rocky Balboa, might have taken a toll on his body.

Trump was re-elected as US president earlier this month in a shock result which also saw the Republicans gain control of the Senate. In the aftermath, Stallone was full of praise for Trump, which divided the movie star’s fanbase.

In a speech at an America First Gala at Mar-a-Lago, on November 14, Stallone said: “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like.”

“Guess what, we got the second George Washington. Congratulations!,” added the First Blood star.

Mocking Stallone, Kimmel joked: “I guess those punches Rocky took to the head were real after all.”

The 57-year-old then quipped: “George Washington was the father of our country. Donald Trump is the father of Eric. Big difference there.”

Kimmel went on to joke about the now viral picture of Trump, Elon Musk, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump Jr and Speaker Mike Johnson, eating McDonald’s on a private jet after attending UFC 309.

“After the fight, Trump loaded the whole grab ’em by the posse onto his plane,” joked the late show host.

“There’s a lot going on in this photograph. This is like the Last Supper, but everyone is Judas … Little Elf on a Shelf Mike Johnson popping his head in there, health czar RFK with a quarter-pounder with cheese, 10 McNuggets, large fries and a coke. That’s what they call a farm-to-toilet meal.”

Continuing, Kimmel said: “Only Donald Trump would force his new health czar to eat McDonald’s. That’s what he does. These are subservience tests he gives. Mike Johnson has to go to a fight, RFK has to eat McDonald’s, Matt Gaetz has to date a woman he didn’t pay.”

Jimmy Kimmel ( Jimmy Kimmel Live/ YouTube )

As reported by Variety in October, author Ramin Setoodeh claimed that when Trump was on The Apprentice, he became extremely jealous of Stallone, who was working with the television producer on the boxing reality show, The Contender.

Setoodeh claimed that Trump started telling those around him that “Sylvester Stallone wasn’t as good at making TV” and that he “couldn’t remember his lines, couldn’t deliver the words to the prompter.”

Whatever issues the pair may or may not have had appeared to have cleared though, as the duo shook hands on the stage in Florida.