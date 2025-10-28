Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink moved to tears as he has ‘no words’ after Strictly exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has admitted he has “no words” after exiting the BBC ballroom competition.

The Former Chelsea striker and his professional partner Lauren Oakley were voted off the programme on Sunday (26 October), after finding themselves in a dance off against West End star Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Appearing on Strictly’s bumper programme, It Takes Two, Hasselbaink grew emotional after receiving a heartfelt video message from his wife, Natalie, and their three daughters, who congratulated him on his hard work on Strictly.

“We're so proud of you and your Strictly journey – you've blown us away every week,” Natalie said, as one of his daughters added: “We're so proud of what you've accomplished and that you've started from scratch. We can't wait to keep dancing with you.” Natalie also credited Lauren for bringing out a “new fun side” of her husband.

Hasselbaink was moved to tears and said he had “no words” after watching the clip. The ex-footballer had previously credited his daughters for pushing him to sign up to the programme.

“That was emotional. They are really happy – they have been so supportive,” he said.

open image in gallery Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink appearing on ‘it Takes Two’ ( BBC )

“Obviously, they were very sad after Saturday but very proud. It's family time, it's bringing everybody together and to see them and to see that message, I've got no words.”

His professional partner also wiped away tears and said, “Sorry… it’s setting me off!”

Hasselbaink’s early Strictly departure came as a surprise to viewers, as the sports star achieved a personal best score of 30 on Saturday for his American Smooth to Prince’s “Purple Rain”.

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Hasselbaink said: “I have absolutely loved my experience. I can only say thank you very much for letting me have this experience and to my daughters for pushing me to come here and do this. I never expected that I would enjoy it this much.

The ex-footballer went on to thank all the crew behind the scenes, including the wardrobe people, hairdressers and make-up artists.

“This experience is going to live with me forever,” Hasselbaink continued. “Most importantly, [to Lauren] this girl is just absolutely incredible. She has been absolutely amazing with me. You are a diamond.”

open image in gallery Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley dance during 'Icons Week' on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

When asked if she has enjoyed teaching Hasselbaink, Oakley said: “Oh, I enjoyed it so much and I am absolutely gutted that it’s come to an end. We’ve had so many laughs. We have had the best time and I am so proud of how far he has come.”

“And it proves that anyone can be a dancer if you put your mind to it,” she added. “He’s a footballer! And he just danced like that. We’ve had the best time and I’m just so proud and I feel honoured to have been able to teach you. You’ve been an amazing student.”

Hasselbaink was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the competition, following behind TV presenter Ross King, rugby player Chris Robshaw and divisive internet personality Thomas Skinner.