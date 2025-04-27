Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bianca Castro, the RuPaul's Drag Race US star known as Jiggly Caliente, has died, aged 44, following “a severe infection ” that led to the amputation of her right leg.

The news was announced by their family, who shared a statement on her Instagram page. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” it read.

“Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends. A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity."

The statement continued: "She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever."

The tribute concluded: “She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered. In Loving Memory of Bianca Castro-Arebejo (Jiggly Caliente) November 29, 1980 – April 27, 2025.

Castro was born in San Pedro, Laguna, in the Philippines and moved to America with her mum and brother aged 10 where they lived in Queens, New York City.

open image in gallery 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jiggly Caliente has died aged 44 ( Getty Images )

Tributes have since been paid to the star from fellow Drag Queens and the LGBT+ community.

Model Munroe Bergdorf commented on the post: “Sending love to all her family and friends.”

Australian drag queen Hannah Conda wrote: “Oh my god. My heart is broken! Fly high our queen xxx.”

Drag Race Philippines star M1ss Jade So said: “I love you so much! I will miss you!”

“I love youuu ate Jiggly,” added Filipino-American Influencer and makeup artist Bretman Rock.

She first rose to prominence as Jiggly Caliente after competing in the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2012, which featured notable drag queens like Latrice Royale and winner Sharon Needles.

Castro came out as transgender in 2016, following her appearance on the fourth season of Drag Race and became the fifth of the show’s contestants to publicly do so, alongside stars including Kylie Sonique Love, Carmen Carrera, Kenya Michaels and Monica Beverly Hillz.

She then returned for the sixth season of spin-off show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2021, which was won that year by Kylie Sonique Love. Castro was also a main judge for all three seasons of Drag Race Philippines, which launched in 2022.

Alongside her drag artist career, Castro appeared in numerous TV programmes and launched her acting career in the season two finale of Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson’s acclaimed comedy series Broad City in 2015. A year later, she featured in the pilot episode of the much-loved sitcom Search Party and played the recurring character Veronica in the drama series Pose, alongside Billy Porter and Indya Moore.

Speaking about auditioning for Pose after coming out as trans, Castro told Billboard in 2018: “It’s really cool to see my name. No offense to Drag Race but to see ‘Bianca Castro’ instead of ‘Jiggly Caliente’ on the credits just felt so cool, to be recognised for who I am and not just a character that I have created.”

She added to Entertainment Weekly of her acting aspirations in 2021: “I'm in a different point in my career where I want to be an established actress and be taken seriously in my craft. I want to earn my place as an actress in this industry, so if I have to audition my way, I'll continue to do that.”

open image in gallery Jiggly Caliente speaks during a press conference advocating for LGBT+ rights on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2024 ( Getty Images for MoveOn )

Castro pursued a music career and released her first single “Fckboi” in March 2018, followed by her debut album T.H.O.T in the same month. The twelve-track record featured other Drag Race contestants, including Sharon Needles, Peppermint, Alaska Ginger Minj, Phi Phi O’Hara and Manila Luzon, and was the first hip-hop focussed album to be made by a Drag Race star.

“I thought about it and was like, ‘You know what? Let me get my moment. Let me get my Janet Jackson moment, do some songs, and see how it goes,’ she told Billboard of the album. “And it turned out great. I wanted to make songs that were true to me and true to who I am. I took this album seriously because I want people to know that I do have a voice.”

On Thursday (24 April) Castro’s family announced the star had suffered “a serious health setback” that led to an amputation. Castro was treated in hospital due to a “severe infection” and as a result lost “most of her right leg”, according to a post shared on her Instagram account.

“We invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels,” the statement released at the time read. “Bianca's family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers.”