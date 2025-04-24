Drag Race star has leg amputated after suffering ‘serious health setback’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of RuPaul's Drag Race US starJiggly Caliente has told fans that she has suffered “a serious health setback” that has led to an amputation.

The 44-year-old Filipino, whose real name is Bianca Castro, was reportedly treated in hospital due to a “severe infection” and as a result “has undergone the loss of most of her right leg” according to a post shared on her Instagram account.

The statement added that due to this development, Castro will not be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines nor will she be participating in any public appearances for the foreseeable future as her “recovery will be extensive”.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together,” her family continued. “While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels.

“Bianca's family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers.”

The post, which was shared on Thursday (24 April), has since received thousands of likes with fellow drag queens and other celebrities sending their best wishes and support to Castro.

Jiggly Caliente speaks during a press conference advocating for LGBT+ rights on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2024 ( Getty Images for MoveOn )

American drag queen Ginger Minj wrote: “Sister, I love you more than words can say. You’re always on my mind and I’m sending you all the good thoughts in the world!”

Jujubee added: “Love you so much. Can’t wait to see you again.”

Fellow Filipino drag star Marina Summers said: “Love you ate. Sending all love to you and your family! We are here for youuu!”

Actor Lea Salonga also sent her best wishes, writing: “Saying prayers for you! I'm so sorry you're going through this."

Meanwhile, Drag Race judge Carson Kressley commented: “Sending so much love your way - keeping you close to our hearts.”

Casto first rose to prominence as Jiggly Caliente in 2012 during the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, which featured notable drag queens like Latrice Royale and winner Sharon Needles.

She then returned for the sixth season of spin-off show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2021, which was won that year by Kylie Sonique Love.

More recently, she's been a judge on Drag Race Philippines, which launched in 2022 and has appeared on all three seasons of the show to date.