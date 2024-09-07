Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Jermaine Jenas has denied claims he sent explicit unsolicited photos while working for the BBC during the Qatar World Cup in December 2022.

The former One Show host was dropped by the BBC last month over complaints about his workplace conduct. Jenas, who is married with four children, said he was “ashamed” after admitting to sending “inappropriate texts” to two co-workers.

However, after being fired by the BBC, he said he is “not happy” with the way the situation was handled, and said he is seeking legal advice about the situation.

New allegations, reported by MailOnline, have surfaced, claiming that Jenas – a retired footballer who also appeared on Match of the Day – bombarded a VIP party planner with requests for bikini photos before asking if she wanted a similar photo in return.

It’s reported that the unnamed woman gave Jenas her number after he booked a table at an event she was planning,

However, a source close to Jenas said that he “completely denies these texts were unsolicited” as “they were between two consenting adults”.

They also questioned the timing of the allegation, telling The Sun: “Jermaine has been working hard to start rebuilding his marriage and help his kids go back to school over the last few weeks.

“The family have been battered with media attention and also a few false claims with people looking to cash in on the situation.”

Jenas, after admitting to “inappropriate” conduct in the workplace, told The Sun: “I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology – especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry.

“I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help.

“I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard.”