Jermaine Jenas has issued an apology to his former female colleagues after he was sacked for sending them inappropriate messages.

The former Premier League pro, 41, was sacked by the BBC from his roles as presenter on Match of the Day and The One Show after a female colleague raised concerns about his conduct.

After initially apologising for his actions, saying he was “ashamed” and “deeply sorry”, Jenas has now directly addressed the women, saying he “always thought it was consensual and a two-way thing”.

Jenas, who has strongly denied any criminality, gave the apology through The Sun on Sunday after apparently being told not to contact the two women through HR due to “legal process”.

“When it was all unfolding and I knew I was losing my job, I asked HR if I could contact the two women directly and apologise to both of them,” he said.

“But because of the legal process, I wasn't allowed. I didn't get the opportunity to say sorry to them at that particular point when I really wanted to apologise.

“I really want to apologise from the bottom of my heart in terms of what I've put them through.”

open image in gallery Jenas with his trophy for the Women's Football Ally Award ( Getty )

Addressing the women directly, he said: “I'm genuinely sorry for what I've done to you. I always thought it was consensual and a two-way thing.”

Jenas, who has been married to model Ellie Penfold for 13 years and has four children, said he has a “self-destructive streak” with his relationships and that he is receiving therapy.

“I'm not proud of what I wrote and what I said. And I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened,” he said.

“This is all on me and I fully accept there is a level of responsibility that needs to be upheld when you're a member of the BBC. And I fell below those standards. I must take the responsibility.”

His comments come after a BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

open image in gallery Jermaine Jenas said he ‘did nothing illegal’ (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Archive )

Jenas has criticised how his former employer handled his sacking and has said he will be speaking to his lawyers about the situation.

According to official figures published last year, he earnet between £190,000 to £194,999 for his work on the FA Cup, Match Of The Day and the World Cup at the BBC.

His salary for working on The One Show was not in the public domain, as it is produced by BBC Studios.

Jenas’s sacking will have caused additional headaches at the BBC, as the broadcaster is till reeling from the scandal surrounding former newsreader Huw Edwards and allegations of abuse on the set of one of its biggest shows, Strictly Come Dancing.

In another recent interview with The Sun,Jenas said his wife Ellie is “raging” after he told her that he had been fired for sending the messages.

open image in gallery Jermaine Jenas with his wife, Ellie ( Jermaine Jenas/Instagram )

He also disclosed there had also been “difficult conversations” with his two eldest children, aged 11 and 16: “They’re obviously of an age where they’re aware of social media... that’s been hard.

“I’ve let everyone down,” he said. “Even my dog looked at me disappointed.”

He said that it was “time to own” his mistakes: “I have been behaving in a certain way that’s just not been acceptable within our marriage. Ellie is completely innocent within all this. All she’s doing is at home, working her heart out, looking after my children.”

He concluded: “The overriding factor is just how sorry I am to everybody.”