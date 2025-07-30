Jeremy Renner teases return to MCU as Hawkeye: ‘My body’s getting ready’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Renner says he feels “stronger than I’ve been” and is ready to return to his role as Hawkeye.

The actor, 54, has played the Avengers character Clint “Hawkeye” Barton since 2011, when he first appeared in the film Thor.

He has since appeared in several films and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the first season of the 2021 Disney series focused on him.

“I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character,” Renner told Empire magazine.

“I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2 and do other things,” he added, referring to the Hawkeye series. “And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights but my body will look good in the tights.”

Renner was involved in a near-fatal accident while helping clear snow from the driveways of his neighbours in 2023. He was crushed by his seven-tonne snowplow and had to be airlifted to hospital where he was treated for severe injuries, including a collapsed lung and more than 30 broken bones.

The Arrival star said he’d recovered to the point that he was now physically able to do the demanding stunts required of his character.

“I’m more than 150 per cent of what I was prior to the incident. Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that is what’s gotten me back,” he said. “And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I’ve been. I have some issues, and tendon issues and certain limitations of flexibility and mobility but I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger and I wouldn’t if I didn’t get crushed.”

Jeremy Renner says he is ready to return to his role as Hawkeye ( Marvel )

Renner revealed earlier this year that he had previously turned down a second season of Hawkeye after being offered “half” his original salary.

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I am like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,’” he said on the High Performance podcast.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?’”

He added that he still loved the character and was open to returning to the role but felt he had to “defend” himself. “I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season!”