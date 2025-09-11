Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has hit back at claims that the Cotswolds have been ruined by celebrities flocking to live in the area.

Appearing at the National Television Awards in London on Wednesday night, where his show Clarkson’s Farm won in the Best Factual Entertainment category, Clarkson told the press: “Everybody says the Cotswolds is being taken over by celebrities and you just think, I don’t see them.”

The former Top Gear presenter, whose Diddly Squat farm and Farmer’s Dog pub are located in the Cotswolds area, said of local celebrities: “We don’t see them. I look out of my window in the morning, you don’t see them.”

“Okay, they have got a house five miles away. It is like saying Fulham is being taken over,” he added.

Asked about the recent reports that suggest Beyoncé and Jay-Z are buying a 58-acre plot in the area, Clarkson claimed he didn’t know who the superstar couple were.

“I have literally no f***ing clue who they are,” he said, via MailOnline. “I mean, I have vaguely heard of Beyoncé and Jay Z, but I honestly have no clue who they are.”

The Independent has contacted the couple’s representatives for comment.

In recent years, the area has become a haven for A-listers due to its privacy and idyllic setting. Great Tew, a village near the Cotswolds, is home to stars including David Beckham, Simon Cowell and the former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

The Cotswolds have become even more appealing due to the boom in gastronomic pub restaurants, with several Michelin-starred chefs setting up kitchens in the area, alongside the opening of Soho House’s fashionable Farmhouse members’ club location in 2015.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson accepting his prize at the National Television Awards ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

At the National Television Awards, Clarkson’s Farm won in the factual entertainment category, beating out Gogglebox, The Martin Lewis Money Show, and Stacey Solomon’s two programmes, Sort Your Life Out and Stacey & Joe.

This week, Clarkson claimed that his pub had lost £27,000 to hackers, who had broken into the company’s accounting system and stolen the funds.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Clarkson said: “So, Jaguar Land Rover had to shut down its production lines this week after systems were breached by computer hackers.”

“And we are told similar attacks were launched in recent months on both M&S and the Co-op. But no one thought to mention that my pub, The Farmer’s Dog, has been hit too.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson on his show ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

He claimed that the hackers “broke into our accounting system and helped themselves to £27,000”.

Clarkson recently admitted to entrepreneurial struggles, claiming he “doesn’t understand” business.

“I’m done with business now,” he said in a new interview with The Times. “I am not starting another business as long as I live.”

Last year, the presenter described the process of becoming a pub landlord as terribly stressful, and said there are many inconveniences that “you don’t think about”.

See the full list of this year’s National Television Awards winners here.