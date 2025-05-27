Jennifer Lopez raises eyebrows with risque AMAs performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the 2025 American Music Awards drew a mixed response on Monday evening (26 May).

The 55-year-old singer and actor was the host of this year’s awards, where Billie Eilish and Beyonce walked away as the biggest winners of the night.

Lopez kicked off the show with a performance of her 2012 song “Dance Again” before transitioning to a remixed medley of recent hits including “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, “Hot To Go” by Chappell Roan, “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar and “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

As Lopez’s backup dancers revolved around her, one male dancer approached her and planted a kiss on her lips. This was swiftly followed by a female dancer who also kissed Lopez.

A second female dancer then pressed her face closely to Lopez with their lips almost touching.

Lopez ended the set by saluting America’s veterans, as the show took place on Memorial Day, and added: “I had to kick things off, you know that, turning it up to the biggest songs of the year and dancing my heart out for all of you.”

Speaking afterwards to Variety, Lopez revealed that the performance’s themes had been her own, explaining: “It was kind of like a narrative, a little story going on. The whole idea was around the mirrors and the reflections.

“We all take in this great music every year and we go into our own world with the music and that was the whole premise of the performance. Then, throughout it, everyone feels it differently. I like the idea of losing control.”

The performance itself drew a mixed reaction with some people calling it “jaw-dropping” and “extraordinary” while others called it “desperate” and “weird”.

“30 years of dancing, 55 years old, Jennifer Lopez STILL GOT IT!!! She will forever be an icon,” wrote one enthusiastic fan.

“Jennifer Lopez proves once again she's the greatest performer alive,” said a second person.

Jennifer Lopez performs with a dancer onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada ( Getty Images )

This year’s awards were held live from the Fontainebleau, Las Vegas and saw Billie Eilish win seven awards on the night including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft and Song of the Year for “Birds of a Feather”.

Other notable winners on the night included Beyoncé, Post Malone, SZA, and Eminem. Elsewhere Janet Jackson performed a medley of her career's biggest hits and received the Icon Award, saying she didn't “consider myself an icon”.

Rod Stewart, who closed out the show with a performance of “Forever Young”, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from five of his children.