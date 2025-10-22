Jennifer Aniston reveals the reason she turned down SNL before landing Friends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Aniston has explained why she turned down a role in the Saturday Night Live cast before Friends took off, saying she felt the sketch show at the time was “very male-dominated.”

The Morning Show star, 56, auditioned for SNL in the early 1990s, shortly before hit sitcom Friends arrived on the air in 1994.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Aniston said she made the bold decision to turn down SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

“I always thought I was such hot s***. The story of that is all very confusing,” she reflected.

She continued: “Honestly, today I’d have to ask Lorne, because I remember, I was in New York City, and I had a meeting with Lorne Michaels, and I ran into [Adam] Sandler and [David] Spade in the room right outside. And I knew Sandler forever.

“I don’t know why I had this self-righteous attitude of ‘I don’t know if women are treated the way they should be treated on this show. It’s... very male-dominated, I would love to be here if it was in the Gilda Radner day.’ I mean, this is the brain that semi-remembers things that are back that far. Something like that. I can’t remember, but I just remember Friends then happened.”

Jennifer Aniston appeared on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast to discuss her childhood and career ( Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube )

Elsewhere in the episode, Aniston rejected the suggestion that she is a “nepo baby.” Her father, John Aniston, starred on the soap opera Days of Our Lives for several decades, but Aniston said her father discouraged her from following in his footsteps.

“My dad was telling me, ‘Please don’t do this, you’re just going to suffer rejection,’” she recalled. “‘Just go get a job. Like, get a real job.’ All the cliché things. [But] whatever drives you, if you find passion in something and you love it, go do it.”

She added that it was natural for her to seek a career in the acting field, arguing: “I mean, look at all the law firms. Blanky Blank Blanky and Blanky Blank. I mean, all right, isn’t that a version of it’s all in the family? It’s all in the family. So, maybe you got into a door because you’re so-and-so’s kid, but if you suck, guess what? You’re not going to continue to do it.”

In the same interview, Aniston also revealed the unconventional items she asked an NBC boss for after the success of Friends.