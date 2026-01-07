Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former child star Jennette McCurdy has addressed the controversial romance she had with a much older man she met on the set of Nickelodeon’s iCarly, which would later serve as inspiration for her forthcoming debut novel, Half His Age.

McCurdy, 33, was around 14 when she was cast as Sam Puckett alongside Miranda Cosgrove’s Carly on the five-season teen sitcom in 2007. She first opened up about her “creepy” age-gap relationship with an unidentified man in her best-selling 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

Now, McCurdy has shared new details of the relationship on the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, saying the whole situation “was just so twisted.”

“I was most likely 18,” she explained of when the relationship with the unidentified man, who was in his 30s at the time, began. After work in the writer’s room, the man would “show me movies that he thought I would like. Like, Dazed and Confused, which I did not like but I pretended to like,” she continued. “He would play me music that I did not like, but I pretended to like.”

McCurdy said there was a power dynamic at play given the age gap between herself and the man, as well as the fact that he had a long-term girlfriend with whom he was living.

open image in gallery Former Nickelodeon child star Jennette McCurdy appeared on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast to discuss her debut novel, 'Half His Age' ( Call Her Daddy/YouTube )

open image in gallery McCurdy (right) with her ‘iCarly’ co-star Miranda Cosgrove in 2008 ( Getty )

“It was just exhausting,” she continued. But when she spoke up, the man would suddenly change his tune.

“‘I’m gonna leave my girlfriend, I need to be with you. I'm gonna leave my girlfriend,’” McCurdy recalled him telling her.

“Can you imagine now being with like a [teenager]? Creepy.”

McCurdy went on to share several “red flags” from the relationship, including being pressured into performing sexual acts despite her desire to wait until marriage. She recalled one particular instance where the man showed up to a hotel where she was staying at the time and asked her to perform oral sex.

“I didn’t know what that was,” McCurdy, who described herself as “Mormon and homeschooled,” recalled. “I was like, ‘That sounds kind of weird. I’m nervous to do this,’ and he was like, ‘I’ll guide you through it.’

“It was very, ‘I'm respectful of your boundary that you can't have sex before marriage, but I also have needs of my own,’” she continued.

open image in gallery McCurdy’s debut novel will be released January 20 ( HarperCollins )

McCurdy also admitted to having sex with him before she was ready. “I disregarded my self-imposed rule,” she said.

While the relationship tapered off shortly after the death of McCurdy’s mother in 2013, the former child star has relived many of her experiences while writing her forthcoming novel.

“Writing is my way to closure for past experiences,” she said. “I didn’t realize how angry I still was. I didn’t think of this person ever that I was in a relationship with at all. He wasn’t on my mind. Then I’m writing this book … because I have so much anger, so much left to process.”

When asked by Cooper about what she hopes the novel achieves, McCurdy said: “I hope it sparks conversation, conversations around desire and power. Those are the two areas where I think there's so much to discuss.”

Half His Age will be released January 20.