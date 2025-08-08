Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wednesday actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has declared herself a better sword fighter than co-star Jenna Ortega following a scene in the new series.

The Chicago Oscar winner, who returns as Addams family matriarch Morticia in season two of the hit Netflix show, shares several scenes with Ortega’s titular character, one of which sees the mother and daughter duel while blindfolded.

Zeta-Jones, 55, is no stranger to sword combat thanks to her role in the 1998 adventure film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 sequel The Legend of Zorro . When asked whose fencing skills were superior, she named herself the winner.

“Look, I’m older than her, and I did two Zorros, and I’m going to flag it me,” she told CNN News Central, apologising to her 22-year-old co-star.

“I do have a bit of a sword skill going on,” she continued, stating she “was thrilled that I could find that again”.

Zeta-Jones continued: “It was great because, as many parents know, the teenage mother-daughter relationship can be a little contentious. And that’s very contentious in Wednesday, too.

“Jenna Ortega, who I adore, and I had so much fun because as our characters, we play this verbal, emotional kind of duel. And then the writers put that into a physical form. And we just had fun.”

The new season of Wednesday, which The Independent called “frightfully formulaic” in a three-star review, arrives almost two years after the show became a breakout hit for streaming service Netflix.

Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones in ‘Wednesday’ ( Netflix )

Produced by Tim Burton, the supernatural series follows Ortega’s character, created by American cartoonist Charles Addams, as she aims to master her psychic ability at Nevermore Academy high school.

Oretga recently praised Zeta-Jones as well as new cast addition Dame Joanna Lumley, who plays Grandmama Hester Frump, calling the actors “glamorous, generous people” who are “unbelievably talented”.

“I was so glad to have more scenes with Catherine this season,” she told Radio Times.

“Obviously, Morticia is just such a delicious character, and Catherine has got the yummiest voice and persona, so it was really nice to be able to see her flesh that character out a bit more.”

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix now.