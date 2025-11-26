Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On 12 November, the US House Oversight Committee released a huge tranche of emails and other documents received from the estate of convicted paedophile and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein – and some surprising names appeared in the files.

While conversation has largely surrounded Epstein’s mentions of Donald Trump, a search reveals that there are some unexpected names mentioned in one particular document, which provides insight into an interview series Epstein had seemingly envisioned.

“Strange Bedfellows: Culture, Meet Science/Science, Meet Culture” appears to be a TV show or interview series that would “bring together cultural icons, celebrities, movie stars, directors, writers and musicians with famous scientists”.

Chosen with their contrasting talents and expertise in mind, these guests would discuss wide-ranging topics in culture and science.

The very first episode of Strange Bedfellows suggested featuring Johnny Depp, Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson sparring about creativity in music and science with what Epstein describes as two Nobel Laureates, Frank Wilczek and “Yuval Hoffman”. The latter name does not appear to be a Nobel Laureate, though Jules Hoffmann won the Nobel prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2011.

A rundown of the 12 episodes includes several individuals with whom it is known Epstein had correspondence and friendships, and others who are not connected to him directly in any way. A note in the document claims that “23 participants have already agreed in principle” but, when contacted by The Independent, many of the figures mentioned stated they were unaware of the project.

Being named in the Epstein files does not indicate that the person named is implicated in any wrongdoing.

Love’s name appeared in Epstein’s black book that surfaced in 2015, but she stated she did not know him and had never met him. Depp is mentioned in this latest release of documents, in an email between Epstein and theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss.

open image in gallery Gervais, Depp, Love and Fry were all included in Epstein’s idea ( AFP/Getty )

A discussion between film director Woody Allen and famous linguist Noam Chomsky was lined up for the second episode.

Both Allen and Chomsky are known to have had a connection with Epstein. The Annie Hall director penned a 2003 birthday letter to him, saying he attended “many” dinners at Epstein’s house. Allen likened Epstein to Dracula with “three young female vampires who service the place”.

A number of emails between Epstein and Chomsky are included in this latest document release, with the pair talking about global politics. When previously asked about his connection with Epstein, the linguist, now 96, said: “I knew him and we met occasionally.”

Further prospective episodes of Strange Bedfellows suggested including British actor Ricky Gervais talking with former Astronomer Royal Martin Rees, Star Trek’s William Shatner sitting down with Elon Musk, and comedian Sarah Silverman with economist Paul Krugman. Elon Musk has commented before about Epstein inviting him to his island in 2014, and told Vanity Fair that he once visited Epstein’s New York residence.

The note also mentions possible episodes featuring author Ian McEwan, actor Stephen Fry, biologist Richard Dawkins and film directors Werner Herzog and Alex Garland.

It states that the series would cost around $3.18m and that it should be shot in “beautiful locations” and with a live audience offering one or two questions before the episode is brought to a close.

open image in gallery The latest document dump reveals correspondence and other documents held by Epstein ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

The date of this note is unclear, but it states the show would be made under something called The New Origins Project, and hosted by cosmologist Lawrence Krauss.

Krauss has previously admitted to his connection with Epstein, and the documents show an email from him in 2017 asking Epstein for advice, as the cosmologist had been accused of sexual misconduct – an allegation he has denied.

Upon Arizona State University choosing not to renew his directorship over its “Origins Project” in 2018, Epstein became president of a different entity, called the Origins Project Foundation, in 2019. Five names mentioned within this Strange Bedfellows document are on the board of the foundation.

The Independent has contacted Krauss and those mentioned in the document. At the time of writing, Paul Krugman has said he was never approached about the show. Representatives for Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais, Martin Rees and Ian McEwan have all denied knowledge of any such show being pitched to them.

Trump announced last week that he has signed a bill forcing the Justice Department to release all of its files related to Epstein within 30 days, in a scandal that continues to pull many different names into its orbit.

The focus will no doubt be on his connections and correspondence with wealthy elites and people in positions of major power; it may also give further insight into Strange Bedfellows and whether or not it made it past this early imagining.