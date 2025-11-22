US legislators hit out at Andrew after Epstein probe request: ‘He continues to hide’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US legislators have hit out at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for his "silence" amid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

Members of the House Oversight Committee had sought a "transcribed interview" with the royal, citing his "long-standing friendship" with the paedophile financier.

Epstein took his own life in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

After stating they had received no communication, Democrats Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam accused Andrew of hiding.

Their statement read: “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s silence in the face of the Oversight Democrat’s demand for testimony speaks volumes.

“The documents we’ve reviewed, along with public records and Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s testimony, raise serious questions he must answer, yet he continues to hide.

“Our work will move forward with or without him, and we will hold anyone who was involved in these crimes accountable, no matter their wealth, status, or political party. We will get justice for the survivors.”

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor denies any wrongdoing (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

It comes as The Sun reported that Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is considering offers for a television interview, with US channels reportedly said to be willing to pay six-figure sums.

Andrew, who was stripped of his prince and Duke of York titles earlier this month, denies any wrongdoing.

He had previously agreed to stop using his titles but had expected to remain a prince and retain his dukedom, ahead of the publication of the memoirs of the late Ms Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. He denies the accusation.

Damaging allegations also include that he had tried to get the Metropolitan Police to dig up dirt for a smear campaign against Ms Giuffre.

The force previously said it was looking into the reports after The Mail On Sunday newspaper claimed he had passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.