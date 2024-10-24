James May gives update after being injured in bike accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James May has provided an update after being injured in a bike accident.

The former Grand Tour and Top Gear host, who recently cut professional ties with his long-time business partners Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, said he had bust his wrist in the incident.

The 61-year-old was training for a charity bicycle run with his friend and Oz and James Drink to Britain co-star Oz Clarke, when he fell off his bike on Hammersmith Bridge in London.

“I’m taking part in a charity bicycle ride today, with the Armonico Consort and me old mate Oz Clarke (OBE),” he wrote in a post on X/Twitter last week.

“But I’m going in the car, because I bust my wrist in a bicycle accident.”

May provided an update on his attendance at the charity event as he wrote, “Charity cycle ride update: Drove car into bollard. Sang very badly. Got a bit syncopated in the Black Horse, Moreton Morrell.”

The injury has affected filming for his new show, The Great Explorers, which is a three-part series following the epic journeys of Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh, and James Cook, according to the Daily Express.

However, eyewitnesses in Yorkshire claim that they saw May filming for the programme in Whitby, just two days ago, according to the Yorkshire Post.

May was due to be filming for his new Channel 5 show ‘The Great Explorers’ ( Getty Images )

May confirmed this in an update on X/Twitter earlier this week as he wrote, “I’ve just completed two very enjoyable days of filming in Whitby. As excellent as ever.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for May for comment.

Fans sent their well-wishes and support to the TV presenter on social media as one person wrote, “As long as you raise or donate the money for charity, that is all that matters. Hope your wrist gets better.”

I’m taking part in a charity bicycle ride today, with the Armonico Consort and me old mate Oz Clarke (OBE).



But I’m going in the car, because I bust my wrist in a bicycle accident. — James May (@MrJamesMay) October 15, 2024

Another added with a reference to his Top Gear days, “The guy on the bike will still get to the end of the journey before Captain Slow does.”

Reflecting on the decision to end his working relationship with Clarkson and Hammond, May told BBC Radio 4 last month: “We are getting on a bit and everything does have to end. To be honest, we wanted to end it on our own terms. As we always used to say, ‘We want to land it safely, not fly it into a cliff.’”