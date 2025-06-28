Jake Paul furiously quits Piers Morgan interview after fat-shaming host

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul let his emotions get the best of him during Thursday’s interview with Piers Morgan, ultimately storming off the virtual call in anger.

The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer, 28, spoke with the British host on Piers Morgan Uncensored ahead of his Saturday bout against Julio César Chávez Jr.

In a teaser clip of the interview shared on YouTube, Morgan, 60, appeared to goad Paul by suggesting that the only “proper boxer” he’s ever fought was Tommy Fury — “and he beat you.”

“I think the problem here, Piers, is that you think your opinion matters,” Paul hit back.

Piers further argued that had Paul fought Mike Tyson in his prime, he wouldn’t have “lasted 10 seconds.”

Influencer-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul (left) appeared on Piers Morgan's (right) 'Uncensored' talk show ahead of his fight with Julio César Chávez Jr. ( Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube )

“This is not a joke. I’m knocking out the best of the best,” the influencer argued, before fat-shaming Piers, saying: “You versus going to the gym. You’re still a fatass.”

“I mean, [Mexican boxer] Canelo Álvarez says that he would potentially kill you,” Piers added.

Paul responded angrily, calling Álvarez, 34, a “5’8 little peon.” “People don’t realize I’m a real killer. I really f***ing do this s***,” he said.

Elsewhere in the full-length interview, Piers admitted that he thought Paul was “a great influencer and great YouTuber,” but questioned Paul’s abilities in the ring.

Paul didn’t take the criticism well, telling off Piers.

“Oh, I’m just taking your audience to sell pay-per-views. I don’t give a f*** about your show, dumbass,” he said in exasperation. “This is a f***ing business enterprise. Buy the pay per view on Saturday, June 28, me versus Julio César Chávez Jr. Thank you, tune in everybody!”

Once Paul hung up on the call, Piers said: “Cheers Jake, really enjoyed that, and good luck to Julio – knock him out for all of us, will you?”

Paul’s fight with Chávez Jr. marks his first of the year. The match comes seven months after he defeated Tyson, 58, by a unanimous decision.

Should he beat Chávez Jr., he could very well earn a ranking, Mauricio Sulaiman, chairman of the World Boxing Council, told Action Network this week.

“We do have a rankings committee, but I believe he has done enough. He has received all the backlash for several years; if he beats Julio César Chávez Jr., I think that puts him in a different position,” Sulaiman said.