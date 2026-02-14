ITV boss admits X-Factor only existed so channel could keep Simon Cowell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claudia Rosencrantz, the influential former ITV entertainment controller, has made a surprising revelation: she commissioned The X Factor primarily to secure Simon Cowell's continued presence at the broadcaster, despite her personal disdain for the show's format.

The 66-year-old admitted her strong preference for its predecessor, Pop Idol, during a new Magic Radio documentary, Popstars At 25: The Story Of A Talent Show Revolution.

Rosencrantz was unequivocal in her critique of the two programmes, stating: "X Factor is not as good a format as Pop Idol, it just isn’t, Pop Idol is the most beautiful format."

She went on to laud Pop Idol as "perfect, pure format, and it works, and it’s worked in every single territory in the world that it’s hit, The X Factor hasn’t, and the reason it hasn’t is it’s not as pure."

Furthermore, she criticised The X Factor's mentoring system, suggesting judges had "too much skin in the game," ultimately deeming Pop Idol a "much, much better show."

Reflecting on the difficult choice, Rosencrantz stated: "I think at the time, with my ITV hat on, Simon was, he was an absolutely huge star, and as a network, did we need to stick with Simon, or did we need to stick with the better show?"

She called it "the worst and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make, but if I had to make it again, I would make the same one, because Simon was absolutely amazing at that time, and he was going to go off to America." Her priority was to "keep a hold of him here on on ITV as his home network," which she felt was "quite an important thing."

The X Factor concluded in 2018, following Pop Idol's run from 2001 to 2003. During its time on the air, the show discovered acts like One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs, JLS and Leona Lewis.

Simon Cowell has remained with ITV, judging Britain’s Got Talent since 2007 and currently stars alongside the likes of Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and new judge KSI.

Rosencrantz's full interview features in episode one of Popstars At 25: The Story Of A Talent Show Revolution, launching on Magic Radio at 7pm on Sunday, February 15, and available via the Rayo app.