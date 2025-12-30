Kym Marsh recalls being ‘humiliated’ by TV producer’s body-shaming comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kym Marsh, the acclaimed actor known for her roles in Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, has revealed the profound impact of being publicly called "fat" by TV producer Nigel Lythgoe during her time on the reality show Popstars.

The 49-year-old star, who rose to fame as a member of the band Hear’Say, described feeling "humiliated and ashamed" by the remarks made over two decades ago.

The incident, which occurred during the 2001 music competition series that formed Hear’Say, has resurfaced in a clip showing Lythgoe – known for his cutting remarks and the nickname "Nasty Nigel" – instructing Marsh to lose weight ahead of a significant performance.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview with Prima Magazine, Marsh acknowledged the show's role in her career, stating: "It’s the reason I’m sitting here today, so I’m very fortunate to have had that experience."

open image in gallery Kym Marsh in Hear’Say ( PA )

However, she sharply contrasted the era's standards with today's, adding: "There were so many things that happened at that time that you’d never get away with today. There’s that famous scene where Nigel Lythgoe called me fat. I’ve never been anywhere near massively overweight, but even if I was, how dare you? It really upset me. I felt humiliated and ashamed, and insecure about myself. I was chosen to be in Hear’Say because of my talent but then hearing a comment like that made me feel like an object, an item, not a human being."

Hear’Say, comprising Marsh, Danny Foster, Myleene Klass, Suzanne Shaw, and Noel Sullivan, achieved considerable success with hit singles such as Pure And Simple and The Way To Your Heart before disbanding in 2002.

When questioned about a potential reunion for the pop group, Marsh offered a hopeful but non-committal response. "I always laugh and say ‘never say never’ about a Hear’Say reunion," she commented. "We might pop up somewhere, just for a one-off performance down the line, to surprise everyone. But I think we are all just doing our own thing. We all still chat, which is nice."

Looking ahead, the English actor also shared her positive outlook on turning 50 in June, expressing a desire to prioritise her health and wellbeing. "I’m not horrified about turning 50. Isn’t 50 the new 40?" she mused. "I’m very excited about it; I’ve already said I’m going to milk it for all it’s worth! I’ve decided that every month for the whole year, I’m going to do something to celebrate. There’s still more planning to do, but I don’t plan to turn 50 quietly – half a century needs celebrating!"

open image in gallery Kym Marsh opens up on embracing new challenges on stage, the joy of being a young grandmother and finally putting herself first ( Prima UK/Nicky Johnston )

Marsh continued, reflecting on her journey: "Whether it’s personal life or career, I feel like I’ve learned something from every chapter of my life. This is a whole new one that’s about to start, so it’s good that I have a clean slate and I’m in a nice place in my life, in every aspect. I’m feeling good about it all. I want to take care of myself a bit more and prioritise my own health and wellbeing. Sometimes I can neglect myself and tend to focus a lot on other people. While I don’t think that’s a bad thing, I need to be able to take some time out for me and do things for me sometimes."

Her upcoming professional commitments include starring in the stage production of Single White Female, which premieres in January at Brighton’s Theatre Royal before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour until June 13. The play, penned by author Rebecca Reid, offers a fresh interpretation of the 1992 psychological thriller, itself based on John Lutz’s novel SWF Seeks Same.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Marsh said: "I’m so excited for Single White Female. It’s the world premiere of the show, so it’s a massive deal because it’s brand new and hasn’t been done on stage before, so there aren’t any expectations about what it will be. Sometimes when you go into theatre jobs, someone’s done that role before you and people have an idea of what they are going to see. With Single White Female, no one’s bringing expectations for what they’ll see on stage. Some elements of the story are very different, but the heart of it remains the same. It is going to be ‘on the edge of your seat’ stuff!"

open image in gallery Kym Marsh on the cover of Prima magazine ( Prima UK/Nicky Johnston )

Beyond her stage work, Marsh is also recognised for her role as canteen worker Nicky Walters in the BBC soap Waterloo Road. Her full interview can be found in the February 2026 issue of Prima, which is currently available.