911 Nashville actor Isabelle Tate dies aged 23 just months after filming show
Tate was open about her health struggles in her last social media post
Rising actress Isabelle Tate has died at 23, her agency announced Thursday.
Tate appeared in the pilot of 9-1-1: Nashville, the spin-off of hit ABC series 9-1-1, which filmed in June and just premiered October 9. She played Julie, an attendee at a bachelor party, where an accident happens.
Her cause of death is unclear.
“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” McCray Agency said in a statement.
“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”
The statement added, “I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many.”
Tate is survived by her parents, stepfather, and sister, according to her obituary. The Tennessee native graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in May with an undergraduate degree in business.
“Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals – her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” the obituary says.
“Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few. What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”
The actress’s last post on Instagram was in 2022, in which she spoke about being diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease when she was 13. She said that the disease meant that her legs would get weaker over time.
“Recently, it really progressed and I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at times,” she shared. “This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been hard.”
Following the news of her death, tributes poured in for the young actress on social media.
TV makeup artist Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram, “What a beautiful spirit. I did her makeup for episode 1 of 911 Nashville. She will be missed.”
Her sister commented on the agency’s statement, “Thank you for your beautiful words. She was doing exactly what she would’ve wanted to be doing. I’m forever grateful. She was truly the brightest light in its purest form.”
