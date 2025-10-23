911 Nashville actor Isabelle Tate dies aged 23 just months after filming show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising actress Isabelle Tate has died at 23, her agency announced Thursday.

Tate appeared in the pilot of 9-1-1: Nashville, the spin-off of hit ABC series 9-1-1, which filmed in June and just premiered October 9. She played Julie, an attendee at a bachelor party, where an accident happens.

Her cause of death is unclear.

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” McCray Agency said in a statement.

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

open image in gallery 9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Tate has died at age 23 ( Instagram )

The statement added, “I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many.”

Tate is survived by her parents, stepfather, and sister, according to her obituary. The Tennessee native graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in May with an undergraduate degree in business.

“Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals – her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” the obituary says.

“Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few. What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”

The actress’s last post on Instagram was in 2022, in which she spoke about being diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease when she was 13. She said that the disease meant that her legs would get weaker over time.

“Recently, it really progressed and I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at times,” she shared. “This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been hard.”

Following the news of her death, tributes poured in for the young actress on social media.

TV makeup artist Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram, “What a beautiful spirit. I did her makeup for episode 1 of 911 Nashville. She will be missed.”

Her sister commented on the agency’s statement, “Thank you for your beautiful words. She was doing exactly what she would’ve wanted to be doing. I’m forever grateful. She was truly the brightest light in its purest form.”