A star of 9-1-1 has caused confusion after sharing a goodbye post related to the show.

Weeks after the departure of the US procedural’s first lead star in eight years, viewers have been left concerned that they will be losing another key character – namely Ryan Guzman’s Eddie Diaz.

Rumours of Guzman’s possible departure from the Los Angeles-based series began when his character moved to Texas.

Guzman has remained on the show, although in a smaller capacity, and returned for the funeral of a long-standing character who died in an episode that aired on ABC in April.

The actor, whether he intended to or not, has leant into the rumour mill, posting a seemingly definitive post on his Instagram Stories in which he says goodbye to the Fox studio lot where 9-1-1 is filmed.

He wrote: “Well, it officially happened. It’s the last day on this lot. 9-1-1 – part of the legacy. Stage 6, I’ll miss ya. Seven years. That’s crazy.”

In a follow-up post, he added: “Had a moment reflecting on moments. Grateful. Thank you, God.

open image in gallery Ryan Guzman is not leaving ‘9-1-1’ despite fan concern ( Instagram/ryanaguzman )

“Welp, guys, season eight, in the bag. That’s it. No more Fox lot. Eddie Diaz, signing out.”

However, dedicated fans of the show will know that Guzman was referring to the fact 9-1-1 is moving filming locations.

Disney, which owns the show, will be departing the Fox lot before the lease expires in March 2026, with season nine of 9-1-1 set to be filmed in Burbank.

Deadline reports that Guzman is remaining on the show and was merely referring to the relocation.

open image in gallery Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz in ‘9-1-1’ ( ABC )

9-1-1 viewers were recently left distraught by the death of Peter Krause’s character, which sent shockwaves across the fandom.

Fire captain Robert “Bobby” Nash died after being exposed to a lethal virus, and Krause reflected on his character’s death in a statement that read: “I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss.

“That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honours them. We at 9-1-ƒ1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe.

He honoured his cast, stating: “I will miss my beloved and unruly children of the 118. Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Anirudh Pisharody: this is a tough goodbye. Stay unruly, but be professional and get the job done. Misfit heroes need each other. That’s how we do it at our firehouse. Pass it along to the next new guy.”

Showrunner Tim Minear called the episode “a knife in the heart”, with Krause’s co-star Angela Bassett, who plays his wife Athena, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It was inconceivable to me that it was Bobby. It was incredulous to me that it was Bobby, so it was just very surprising.

open image in gallery Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash in ‘9-1-1’ ( ABC )

“Sometimes, you’re just struck dumb – and that’s one of those moments because their bond has been so wonderful and so strong these past four or five years. I didn’t see that coming. None of us saw that coming.”

Krause added in his statement: “I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon.”

According to Minear, Krause’s fellow cast members were “shocked” when they discovered the news. The showrunner said of his decision: “Once I started thinking that somebody had to die, then the choice was, who? And the only choice that I thought made sense was Bobby. It makes sense for his character to have a tragic sacrifice as a conclusion of his entire journey in the show.

“And also, if there’s a character whose death is going to affect the most characters, who would that be? So, go big or go home.”

9-1-1, which premiered in January 2018, was co-created by Minear, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. A ninth season has been confirmed. The show is available to stream on NOW in the UK.