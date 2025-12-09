Top Irish stars tipped for Celebrity Traitors by show’s host
Siobhan McSweeney says U2’s Bono would be an ideal traitor as she reflected on the success of the show’s Irish version
Derry Girls actor Siobhan McSweeney has unveiled her dream cast for an Irish version of The Celebrity Traitors, naming U2 frontman Bono and singer Enya as her top picks.
The 45-year-old, who hosts the reality gameshow in Ireland, suggested that Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, would make an ideal traitor. "You couldn’t see a thing behind the glasses," she quipped, explaining her reasoning.
Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, McSweeney elaborated on her fantasy line-up. "In Ireland, well, I’d get Enya, I’d get Bono," she stated, adding humorously about the rock star: "I think Bono, I might give him a call when I leave here now, I need to return a few texts, he’s very, very needy."
She praised the enduring appeal of the show’s format, noting its international success.
McSweeney highlighted the impact of the UK celebrity edition, describing it as "extraordinary" and crediting it with propelling the format to its "next stage."
The programme has also been received "so, so well" in Ireland, she added.
Following the tense final, which saw Traitor Alan Carr steal the prize pot from the unwitting Faithfuls, attention is now turning to who might take part next time, with several famous faces expressing their desire to appear on a new series.
The show’s popularity was in many ways due to its stellar cast, which included the likes of Stephen Fry, lauded actor Celia Imrie, and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.
Stars being touted for the second series include Danny Dyer, Gareth Southgate, Mike Tindall and Alison Hammond.
McSweeney also reflected on the resurgence of live television, describing it as an "event television" experience. "I still do it, I get a takeaway on a Sunday night, and it becomes sort of then television," she explained. She observed that younger audiences, accustomed to on-demand viewing, are often unfamiliar with commercial breaks. "Live television is where it’s at, kids," she declared.
Earlier this year, McSweeney presented the inaugural series of The Traitors Ireland on RTE One, which saw faithfuls Kelley Higgins, Oyin Adeyemi, and Vanessa Ogbonna secure the prize pot, defeating traitor Ben Donohue.
Her other television credits include the BBC comedy Amandaland as Della Fry and hosting The Great Pottery Throw Down.
