Top Irish stars tipped for Celebrity Traitors by show’s host

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derry Girls actor Siobhan McSweeney has unveiled her dream cast for an Irish version of The Celebrity Traitors, naming U2 frontman Bono and singer Enya as her top picks.

The 45-year-old, who hosts the reality gameshow in Ireland, suggested that Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, would make an ideal traitor. "You couldn’t see a thing behind the glasses," she quipped, explaining her reasoning.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, McSweeney elaborated on her fantasy line-up. "In Ireland, well, I’d get Enya, I’d get Bono," she stated, adding humorously about the rock star: "I think Bono, I might give him a call when I leave here now, I need to return a few texts, he’s very, very needy."

She praised the enduring appeal of the show’s format, noting its international success.

open image in gallery ‘You couldn’t see a thing behind Bono’s glasses’ joked McSweeney ( Getty )

McSweeney highlighted the impact of the UK celebrity edition, describing it as "extraordinary" and crediting it with propelling the format to its "next stage."

The programme has also been received "so, so well" in Ireland, she added.

Following the tense final, which saw Traitor Alan Carr steal the prize pot from the unwitting Faithfuls, attention is now turning to who might take part next time, with several famous faces expressing their desire to appear on a new series.

The show’s popularity was in many ways due to its stellar cast, which included the likes of Stephen Fry, lauded actor Celia Imrie, and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

Stars being touted for the second series include Danny Dyer, Gareth Southgate, Mike Tindall and Alison Hammond.

open image in gallery Siobhan McSweeney credited ‘Celebrity Traitors’ for taking the show to a next stage ( PA Archive )

McSweeney also reflected on the resurgence of live television, describing it as an "event television" experience. "I still do it, I get a takeaway on a Sunday night, and it becomes sort of then television," she explained. She observed that younger audiences, accustomed to on-demand viewing, are often unfamiliar with commercial breaks. "Live television is where it’s at, kids," she declared.

Earlier this year, McSweeney presented the inaugural series of The Traitors Ireland on RTE One, which saw faithfuls Kelley Higgins, Oyin Adeyemi, and Vanessa Ogbonna secure the prize pot, defeating traitor Ben Donohue.

Her other television credits include the BBC comedy Amandaland as Della Fry and hosting The Great Pottery Throw Down.