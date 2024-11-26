I’m a Celebrity star Oti Mabuse reveals ‘hardest thing’ about premature birth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans of I’m a Celebrity have praised contestant Oti Mabuse for opening up about her daughter’s premature birth.

On Tuesday night’s episode (26 November) of the ITV show, ex-Strictly professional dancer Mabuse, 34, shared the poignant moment with fellow jungle-mate Reverend Richard Coles.

“My daughter was really, really tiny when she was born,” she said, describing the six weeks her baby had to spend in a neonatal intensive care unit as “hell”.

“It’s hell to be in the hospital, to hear those sounds, to not see your baby’s eyes for a week,” she went on. “It’s hell to constantly look for advice from the doctors.”

Mabuse, who left her one-year-old at home with professional dancer husband Marius Iepure to head to the Australian outback, tried not to cry while sharing the worst bit of the experience: “Every night, you need to leave them, you need to leave your baby in someone else’s hands.”

Coles in turn opened up about his own heart-wrenching experience with a premature baby.

Oti Mabuse has opened up about her daughter’s stint in intensive care ( ITV )

“I remember going once to baptise a little boy, a premature boy, he was born very premature, he was only just alive,” he said, pausing to hold back tears while Mabuse gave him a hug.

“I just remember he was this tiny little pulse of life, and David [Coles’ then partner] got a pipette of water and we blessed it, and we baptised him and he survived and now he’s a healthy young footballer, which is great! But I just felt so… it was such a precious thing,” he continued.

Mabuse also revealed that she had sung to her daughter to connect with her while she was being kept in an incubator: “They find comfort in your voice. For two months, every single day we’d sing church music.”

She asked Coles if he might pray for her daughter, saying she would “really love that”, to which he replied: “I’ve already said a prayer for her actually.”

Viewers of the show praised Mabuse’s courage in sharing her story, with one fan tweeting: “Why am I tearing up listening to Oti open up about her daughter being born prematurely and see Reverend Richard connect with her on such a level. Oti and “Revo” Richard are such pure people, and the world needs more of that.” Another added: “Oti is an angel.”