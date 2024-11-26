I’m a Celebrity live: New favourites emerge as first elimination looms
The first public vote is a matter of days away
The favourites to win I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are emerging as the first public vote nears.
This weekend, the stars will start being eliminated from the ITV series – but two contestants should be content that they’ll be safe. The odds currently have McFly singer Danny Jones sitting at the top of the list alongside Coleen Rooney.
Bosses will undoubtedly be happy to hear Rooney has gone down well with the public considering they paid a hefty sum for her appearance.
Sitting at the other side of the odds is Dean McCullough, who has been relentlessly selected to participate in this year’s Bushtucker Trials. On Monday (26 November), he earnt 10 stars in his sixth trial – a much better attempt than one that caused the show’s co-host Ant McPartlin to react “unprofessionally”.
In tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity,Maura Higgins and Jane Moore will take on the next trial, “The Fright at the End of the Tunnel”.
Follow along with all the live updates from tonight’s episode below
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow, with a whole new roster of famous faces taking on jungle life.
I’m a Celebrity fans were left shocked by a risqué chat between content creator GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles on Monday night’s show (25 November).
I’m a Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has taken another swipe at Dean McCullough, despite the Radio One DJ winning 10 stars for the camp on Monday’s episode.
I’m a Celebrity fans have been celebrating after it was revealed that Dean McCullough won’t be involved in Tuesday’s trial, as Jane Moore and Maura Higgins will be taking on the task instead.
I’m a Celebrity contestant Reverend Richard Coles has said that being gay and in the church never caused him “a twinge of anxiety”.
I’m a Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has suggested that Coronation Street star Alan Halsall was being “passive aggressive” before an argument broke out between him and BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough.
After a heart-to-heart about Coles’s experience of being a gay vicar, Barry – who earlier in the series opened up about her sexuality and coming out – talked about how she used to be religious. She recalled going to a religious camp when she was younger, where there were men telling her not to have sex before she was married.
She said that even at 13, she thought: “Well, that’s not gonna happen. I see my future and it involves scissoring.”
Coles, 62, then asked Barry, 25, what scissoring is. She chose not to explain it to him in detail, but did tell him it was something that lesbians do. He then started making jokes about the “sizzling scissoring sisterhood”, and the pair collapsed into giggles.
Viewers were taken aback, to say the least. “Talking about scissoring with a reverend. I’m a Celeb is not real,” wrote one fan on X.
