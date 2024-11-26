Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Live

I’m a Celebrity live: New favourites emerge as first elimination looms

The first public vote is a matter of days away

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 26 November 2024 11:55 EST
Richard Coles opens up about being a gay reverend on I’m a Celebrity

The favourites to win I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are emerging as the first public vote nears.

This weekend, the stars will start being eliminated from the ITV series – but two contestants should be content that they’ll be safe. The odds currently have McFly singer Danny Jones sitting at the top of the list alongside Coleen Rooney.

Bosses will undoubtedly be happy to hear Rooney has gone down well with the public considering they paid a hefty sum for her appearance.

Sitting at the other side of the odds is Dean McCullough, who has been relentlessly selected to participate in this year’s Bushtucker Trials. On Monday (26 November), he earnt 10 stars in his sixth trial – a much better attempt than one that caused the show’s co-host Ant McPartlin to react “unprofessionally”.

In tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity,Maura Higgins and Jane Moore will take on the next trial, “The Fright at the End of the Tunnel”.

Follow along with all the live updates from tonight’s episode below

Meet this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestants

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow, with a whole new roster of famous faces taking on jungle life.

Meet this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestants

Meet the full cast of I’m a Celebrity 2024, including Coleen Rooney and N-Dubz’s Tulisa Contostavlos

Greg Evans26 November 2024 16:00

I’m a Celebrity fans dumbstruck by GK Barry and Richard Coles’s risqué chat

I’m a Celebrity fans were left shocked by a risqué chat between content creator GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles on Monday night’s show (25 November).

I’m a Celebrity fans dumbstruck by GK Barry and Richard Coles’s risqué chat

‘Not what I expected on a Monday evening,’ said one viewer

Greg Evans26 November 2024 14:00

Ant McPartlin takes another swipe at Dean McCullough despite successful I’m a Celeb trial

I’m a Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has taken another swipe at Dean McCullough, despite the Radio One DJ winning 10 stars for the camp on Monday’s episode.

Ant McPartlin takes another swipe at Dean despite successful I’m a Celeb trial

The ‘I’m a Celeb’ hosts have been asking the public to vote for other celebs to do the trials

Greg Evans26 November 2024 13:00

I’m a Celeb fans rejoice as Dean won’t be involved in next trial

I’m a Celebrity fans have been celebrating after it was revealed that Dean McCullough won’t be involved in Tuesday’s trial, as Jane Moore and Maura Higgins will be taking on the task instead.

I’m a Celeb fans rejoice as Dean won’t be involved in next trial

‘It gets boring when it’s the same person up all the time,’ said one viewer

Greg Evans26 November 2024 12:00

Richard Coles opens up about being a gay reverend on I’m a Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity contestant Reverend Richard Coles has said that being gay and in the church never caused him “a twinge of anxiety”.

Richard Coles opens up about being a gay reverend on I’m a Celebrity

Coles and content creator GK Barry had a heart-to-heart

Greg Evans26 November 2024 10:00

I’m a Celeb co-host Ant McPartlin shares his verdict on Alan and Dean row

I’m a Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has suggested that Coronation Street star Alan Halsall was being “passive aggressive” before an argument broke out between him and BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough.

I’m a Celeb co-host Ant McPartlin shares his verdict on Alan and Dean row

Presenter called the incident the ‘first little bit of tension’ in the camp

Greg Evans26 November 2024 07:00

I’m a Celebrity fans dumbstruck by GK Barry and Richard Coles’s risqué chat

I’m a Celebrity fans were left shocked by a risqué chat between content creator GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles on Monday night’s show (25 November).

After a heart-to-heart about Coles’s experience of being a gay vicar, Barry – who earlier in the series opened up about her sexuality and coming out – talked about how she used to be religious. She recalled going to a religious camp when she was younger, where there were men telling her not to have sex before she was married.

She said that even at 13, she thought: “Well, that’s not gonna happen. I see my future and it involves scissoring.”

Coles, 62, then asked Barry, 25, what scissoring is. She chose not to explain it to him in detail, but did tell him it was something that lesbians do. He then started making jokes about the “sizzling scissoring sisterhood”, and the pair collapsed into giggles.

Viewers were taken aback, to say the least. “Talking about scissoring with a reverend. I’m a Celeb is not real,” wrote one fan on X.

I’m a Celebrity fans dumbstruck by GK Barry and Richard Coles’s risqué chat

‘Not what I expected on a Monday evening,’ said one viewer

Greg Evans25 November 2024 22:30

