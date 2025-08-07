Adam Buxton says he’d do I’m a Celebrity ‘for free’ – but on one condition
‘I do get offers to go in there,’ comedian said
Comedian and actor Adam Buxton has said he would enter the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle for free – as long as his fellow cast members were to his liking.
The 56-year-old, best known for his eponymous podcast, revealed he’s received multiple offers to take part in the ITV show, which sees A-listers flown to Australia to take on a series of gruelling challenges.
Buxton caveated he wouldn’t take part in the programme – even for a million pounds – if he didn’t like the rest of the people cast to be in camp with him.
Speaking to The Guardian, Buxton said: “It’s not about the money, man – It's about the experience. I’d do it for free if the right people were in there.”
The comedian said he initially wanted to take part in I’m a Celeb as he enjoys any project that’s “collegiate” where he’s able to work with others and “have an experience with people”.
Buxton added that, although he still gets offers to do the show, he now worries he’s missed his prime time to enter the jungle. “I think I’m too old,” he said. I don’t know if I could hack it physically.”
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips became I’m a Celeb’s oldest ever contestant when she entered the jungle aged 78 in 2021.
Phillips was the first contestant to be voted out of the series, which took place in a campsite near Gwrych Castle in North Wales rather than the Australian jungle, due to coronavirus restrictions.
Unlikely friendships are often struck up between celebrities in the I’m a Celeb jungle. Last year, priest Richard Coles and TikTok star GK Barry formed an unexpected bond that delighted viewers.
Back in 2017, former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo befriended Boris Johnson’s brother and former politician Stanley. They later teamed up on Celebrity Gogglebox and Celebrity Hunted.
McFly singer Danny Jones won the 2024 I’m a Celeb series, with TV personality Coleen Rooney and Coles coming in second and third place respectively.
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return this autumn for its 25th series, with the line-up yet to be revealed by ITV.
Buxton rose to fame on the sketch comedy programme the Adam and Joe Show in the late Nineties.
Since 2015, he’s fronted The Adam Buxton Podcast, interviewing a range of high-profile guests, including chat show host David Letterman, author Zadie Smith, singer Robbie Williams, and actor Tom Hanks.
