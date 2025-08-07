Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian and actor Adam Buxton has said he would enter the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle for free – as long as his fellow cast members were to his liking.

The 56-year-old, best known for his eponymous podcast, revealed he’s received multiple offers to take part in the ITV show, which sees A-listers flown to Australia to take on a series of gruelling challenges.

Buxton caveated he wouldn’t take part in the programme – even for a million pounds – if he didn’t like the rest of the people cast to be in camp with him.

Speaking to The Guardian, Buxton said: “It’s not about the money, man – It's about the experience. I’d do it for free if the right people were in there.”

The comedian said he initially wanted to take part in I’m a Celeb as he enjoys any project that’s “collegiate” where he’s able to work with others and “have an experience with people”.

Buxton added that, although he still gets offers to do the show, he now worries he’s missed his prime time to enter the jungle. “I think I’m too old,” he said. I don’t know if I could hack it physically.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips became I’m a Celeb’s oldest ever contestant when she entered the jungle aged 78 in 2021.

open image in gallery Adam Buxton has said he'd enter the 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' jungle for free if he liked the people ( Getty Images )

Phillips was the first contestant to be voted out of the series, which took place in a campsite near Gwrych Castle in North Wales rather than the Australian jungle, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Unlikely friendships are often struck up between celebrities in the I’m a Celeb jungle. Last year, priest Richard Coles and TikTok star GK Barry formed an unexpected bond that delighted viewers.

Back in 2017, former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo befriended Boris Johnson’s brother and former politician Stanley. They later teamed up on Celebrity Gogglebox and Celebrity Hunted.

open image in gallery GK Barry and Richard Coles on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2024 ( ITV )

McFly singer Danny Jones won the 2024 I’m a Celeb series, with TV personality Coleen Rooney and Coles coming in second and third place respectively.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return this autumn for its 25th series, with the line-up yet to be revealed by ITV.

Buxton rose to fame on the sketch comedy programme the Adam and Joe Show in the late Nineties.

Since 2015, he’s fronted The Adam Buxton Podcast, interviewing a range of high-profile guests, including chat show host David Letterman, author Zadie Smith, singer Robbie Williams, and actor Tom Hanks.