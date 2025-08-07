I’m a Celebrity bosses planning ‘five years in advance’ to secure Australian camp site
The move is an approach the ITV show hasn’t previously adopted
I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here producers are “planning for new seasons” until at least 2030.
ITV bosses are said to be in negotiations with local authorities in Australia to continue filming in its usual jungle setting for the next five years, which would take the reality show to a landmark 30th series.
Previously, the broadcaster had only struck a three-year deal to use the site in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, but will need the approval of the local Tweed Shire Council to extend it to five.
A source told The Sun: “The production team are planning five years in advance, which is a long-term approach they haven’t adopted before.
“But this is not a done deal with the local authorities and the negotiations have just started with officials to secure the site. They’re not taking anything for granted but are hopeful all parties involved will be able to reach some kind of agreement.”
The outlet notes that any filming beyond 2030 would require further negotiations with the council. A spokesperson for the council said: “They will need to seek permission again – we can’t give open-ended filming permissions to anyone.”
The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.
A new season of I’m a Celebrity is due to return later this year, although the line up for the show is yet to be confirmed.
An all-star version of the show, featuring memorable former campmates, has been rumoured. The first all-star version of the ITV reality show premiered in 2023 and featured old campmates, including Helen Flanagan. Jordan Banjo and Carol Vorderman.
It’s been reported that a second run of the series could feature former football manager Harry Redknapp, who was crowned King of the Jungle in 2018, and The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins.
Collins first appeared on the show in 2014, but walked out after just three days.
Unlike the regular series, which airs from November to December, the all-star version is pre-recorded – and is expected to air in spring 2026.
Singer and presenter Myleene Klass won the first all-star series, with dancer Banjo finishing in second place and Olympian Fatima Whitbread coming third.
Other former contestants to take part included former cricketer Phil Tufnell, TV personality Janice Dickinson and ex-EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash.
