I’m a Celebrity elimination sees fourth star leave the jungle

Kelly Brook has become the fourth star to leave I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025.

Her exit was announced live by presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during Tuesday night’s show. The model was in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.

Just after her departure was revealed, Brook dropped the bombshell to her fellow campmates that “there were more milk bottles” - meaning Aitch and Angryginge will now need to explain their theft to the rest of the group.

Kelly Brook during her exit interview ( ITV )

Speaking to Ant and Dec in her exit interview, Brook revealed that Vogue Williams had told them the truth about the stolen butter just before she left on Monday (1 December).

“So I thought today I’d leave them with that little grenade,” Brook said. Reflecting on the decision to steal the milk bottle sweets, Brook placed blame firmly at someone else’s feet. “I kind of said it as a bit of a joke and then Aitch didn’t let it go and said, ‘We need to do this’,” she claimed.

The model also revealed who she wants to be crowned King of the Jungle, telling the show’s hosts: “It’s a real tough one but I really love Martin [Kemp]. Ruby [Wax] is super entertaining but for me, Martin was my saviour in there so if he could win it, I’d be very happy.”

Elsewhere in the episode, ex-EastEnders star Shona McGarty took on her first solo Bushtucker trial and managed to win an impressive eight out of nine stars. The celebrities also finally brought arguments over washing up to an end by voting on how they use their cups and tins.

The current crop of campmates are being whittled down ahead of Sunday (7 December) night’s grand final.

Brook’s exit comes after former England footballer Alex Scott became the first celebrity to leave the jungle over the weekend. She was swiftly followed by comedian Eddie Kadi and podcaster Vogue Williams, who left the camp on Sunday and Monday, respectively.