I’m a Celebrity tempers erupt after ants invade messy camp

Ants, arguments, and unexpected reptilian encounters dominated the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! episode as camp tensions flared following a challenging Bushtucker Trial. Former England Lionesses star Alex Scott discovered the camp in disarray, sparking a heated exchange among the celebrities.

Returning from the 'Tents Of Torment' trial, Scott, alongside EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson, and TV presenter Vogue Williams, confronted the messy state of their living quarters.

Scott reported finding "ants everywhere" and leftover rice, a claim supported by Williams, who noted the rice hadn't been properly soaked.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and model Kelly Brook defended themselves, insisting it had been soaked but absorbed.

A frustrated Scott later confided in the Bush Telegraph: "Then why was it a mess?! Are they lying to us? What happened to make camp just like a bomb had hit it?"

The 'Tents Of Torment' trial proved a significant test of nerves. Williams and Wilson lay in separate tents, each with six stars secured by padlocks.

Scott and McGarty retrieved keys from a pool of offal and fish guts to unlock them. Williams, admitting to being "absolutely terrified" beforehand, found herself joined by snakes.

She quickly unlocked two padlocks, but presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly gasped as a snake slithered onto her stomach, prompting her to shriek: "Oh my god. Jesus, it’s a big one."

The current line-up of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

Wilson adopted a unique coping mechanism, singing to himself amidst the snakes. Both he and Williams successfully unlocked all six padlocks.

However, Wilson experienced a particularly close encounter, remarking: "I think one of you might be up my shorts." As he stood, a snake's tail visibly protruded from his shorts, which rangers promptly and safely removed.

The group ultimately secured a perfect score, bringing back all 12 available stars.

Away from the trial's drama, Kelly Brook engaged in a candid conversation with Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley about her public persona.

Riley observed: "You’ve always been a sex kitten, you know that, you’ve made a career out of it." Brook responded: "Yeah but it’s weird, it doesn’t match your soul what you portray. The face and the facade and the body doesn’t match the person. I’m a clown inside."

Later, a simple breakfast of eggs, beans, mushrooms, bread, and sausages brought both Riley and Martin Kemp to tears. Kemp expressed his contentment, stating: "I feel like I’m at home," which moved Riley to cry, much to the bemusement of Brook, who queried: "Are you both crying over your breakfasts?"

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player. I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX & STV Player.