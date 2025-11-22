I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Alex Scott and Shona McGarty set for Tents of Torment trial
As the only campmates without badges, the pair must face a new trial... but there’s a twist
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is heating up as presenter Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson are to be demoted from their roles as camp leaders following days of tension.
As a sign of their reduced status in the camp, the pair will join Alex Scott and Shona McGarty in a dreaded “Tents of Torment” trial.
The news came after Ant and Dec announced that everyone at camp without a badge will face the trial, and followed an array of challenges that saw our celebrities sprayed with smelly water and showered with insects.
Also in last night’s episode, Williams and Ruby Wax compared their Botox use, Williams left her campmates confused by calling herself unattractive, and Jack Osbourne discussed his late father Ozzy’s dislike of Christmas. Twelve stars were also won for camp in a gruesome challenge involving toilets, while the campmates feasted on an ostrich egg after two expedition challenges.
I’m a Celebrity continues at 9.05pm on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, 22 November.
Donald Trump enters the jungle (in conversation, anyway)
Nineties TV fans might just remember Ruby interviewing Donald Trump when she was best known as a TV host and Trump was best known for being a vaguely famous real estate tycoon and cameo player on film and television. Earlier this week she recalled their one-time interaction, and the incident that led to Ruby calling it one of her most embarrassing moments in television...
I’m a Celeb’s Ruby Wax on ‘embarrassing’ interview with Donald Trump
When doves cry
Remember when Ozzy Osbourne bit the heads off those doves? Of course you do! And his son Jack does, too, as he declared to his fellow campmates earlier this week...
I’m a Celeb’s Jack Osbourne lifts lid on infamous Ozzy ‘dove’ moment
Lisa opens up
Beyond all the bugs and challenges, I’m a Celebrity is also a space for celebrities to exorcise some of their demons. Take Lisa Riley, who spoke earlier this week about her battles with addiction. She told the campmates why she chose to tackle her issues head on, but only overseas instead of in the UK...
I’m a Celeb star turned to drinking three bottles of wine a night after mum’s death
Ant and Dec vs Kelly?
One of the juiciest turn of events this series has actually occurred off-camera, with reports resurfacing of historic tension between I’m a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec, and camp chef Kelly Brook...
Ant and Dec’s feud with I’m a Celebrity star Kelly Brook resurfaces
Let's talk money...
Curious how much this year’s I’m a Celebrity contestants are being paid? An apparent “leak” seemed to suggest that, in a surprise twist, rapper Aitch might just be the highest-earning celebrity on the show this series. But who’s (allegedly) the least-paid? Find out below...
I’m a Celeb ‘leak’ reveals 2025 cast’s salaries
Showmance?
Could romance be heating up in the jungle? They’re hardly Katie Price and Peter Andre, but Shona McGarty and rapper Aitch have got tongues wagging.
Early on in last night’s episode, Vogue and Tom speculated that the pair would be good for one another.
And later, Aitch admitted to having “a soft spot” for Shona.
Ruby Wax: queen of celebrity anecdotes
That wacky conversation did at least lead to a funny heart-to-heart between Ruby and Vogue, which resulted in a hilarious Jennifer Saunders anecdote.
“I’ve had things removed and things lifted, and I said to Jennifer Saunders once, ‘Do you know what’s great? Is that you can’t notice it’,” Ruby recalled. “And she said ‘Are you kidding? Of course you can!’”
Beauty talk
Also of note tonight, away from the tasks and trials, was Vogue Williams talking about her own appearance, which led to a lot of confusion from Lisa Riley and Ruby Wax...
Ruby Wax: Game-player!
Ruby seems to be the only person so far who is quite openly game-playing, and stated in tonight’s episode that while she likes Tom, she is admittedly “schmoozing” him in order to win a badge.
Ozzy Osbourne: Christmas hater
One sweet moment in tonight’s episode involved Jack Osbourne talking about his late dad Ozzy, and how he much he really, really disliked the festive season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments