I’m a Celebrity announces twist for second all-star season

ITV has confirmed that an all-star version of I’m a Celebrity will be returning to TV screens in 2026, and that viewers can expect to see a twist to proceedings.

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa will once again bring together a group of former contestants tasked with some of the most gruelling challenges in the show’s history.

Ant and Dec will once again serve as hosts of the show, which has now introduced an exciting new element for fans.

The duo revealed that the public has now been granted the power to decide who will be crowned the winner. The previous season of the show, which aired in 2023, was pre-recorded, but the second season’s finale will be broadcast directly from London, complete with a live fan vote.

In a press release, host Ant McPartlin said: "The campmates really brought their A-game to the first series, so we can’t wait to be back for more trials, challenges and surprises amongst the beautiful South African landscape."

His co-host Declan Donnelly added: “Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IAC Legend and we’ve heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I’m A Celeb… standards!”

The first series of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa featured stars including Amir Khan, Gillian McKeith, Joe Swash and Carol Vorderman taking part in the show’s challenges. Singer Myleene Klass was ultimately crowned the winner and named the first ‘I’m A Celebrity… Legend.’

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment, reality and daytime commissioning at ITV, said of the new series: “We were blown away by the love for the first series of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. It was a true celebration of the show’s history and viewers loved seeing their favourite campmates return to their screens.

“We can’t wait to do it all again next year with a whole new cohort, and have the audience crown the winner during a live final for the first time.”

Myleene Klass won ‘I’m a Celebrity All-Stars’ in 2023 ( ITV )

Details of which celebrities will be involved in the new season are yet to be announced. It was previously rumoured that football manager Harry Redknapp, who was crowned King of the Jungle in 2018, and The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins could be involved. Collins first appeared on the show in 2014, but she walked out after just three days.