I’m a Celebrity elimination sees fifth star leave the jungle

Ruby Wax has become the fifth contestant to be booted from this year’s season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Her departure comes as the ITV reality show is ramping up to its much-anticipated grand final due to air on Sunday 7 December.

Presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced her exit live after Ruby found herself in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.

During her exit interview, Ruby said she managed to “totally forget” the outside world during her time in the jungle, and went on to call her campmates her “family”.

Elsewhere in the episode, the stars were left feeling worse for wear after a night out at the camp’s makeshift pub: the Jungle Arms.

The stars also rallied around Jack Osbourne when he tearfully revealed that it was his father’s birthday. “I’m OK though, it’s just another day at the end of the day,” he said. The late metal legend Ozzy Osbourne would have been 77.

Jack found himself facing scorpions, lizards, and toads in the Dangerous Discoveries Bushtucker trial as he unearthed fossil-like stars.

Before she was eliminated, Ruby stirred the pot one last time as she rearranged the camp chore board, giving Aitch one job and Angryginge two. “We knew that would aggravate the situation and we like to see a little conflict between the two of them,” she said.

It was a festive episode as Tom Read Wilson and Lisa Riley won their campmates gifts ranging from a Manchester United scarf for Angryginge to a foam roller for Jack and an air freshener for Shona.

Ruby’s exit follows after former England footballer Alex Scott became the first star to be voted out of the camp last weekend. She was swiftly followed by comedian Eddie Kadi, podcaster Vogue Williams, and radio DJ Kelly Brook.

Before leaving, however, she cheekily threw Aitch and Angryginge under the bus – telling the camp about the milk bottle sweets that the trio had kept hidden from them earlier in the week.

I’m A Celeb airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player