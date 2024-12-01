I’m a Celeb viewers are saying the same thing about that first elimination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! fans are all saying the same thing after the first camper was sent packing.

After kicking off earlier this month, the ITV series is in full swing, with the show’s first star eliminated on Friday night’s (29 November) episode.

Loose Women panelist Jane Moore and BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough found themselves in the bottom two, having received the least number of votes from viewers.

Ultimately, it was Moore who was eliminated with many fans celebrating her departure while also decrying the fact it wasn’t McCollough instead.

“Should have been Dean,” said one person. “However, while he’s utterly pathetic, Jane was boring and moaning so hard to know which is worse.”

Another wrote: “Can’t believe that Dean is still in there! He has to go next.”

The sentiment was echoed by many others on X/Twitter, with plenty of people writing the same two words: “Dean, next.”

“Glad Jane went, Dean next,” said one person.

open image in gallery ( ITV )

“Dean next, but I’m so glad Jane has gone on I’m a Celebrity,” said another. “Dean, now!”

“Jane gone, hopefully Dean next,” said someone else, with one fan writing: “Wrong person left first. Should have been Dean and then Jane.”

One person who was celebrating Moore’s exit, added: “Anyway Dean out next!”

Reacting to the news of her elimination, Moore said: “Hard work does not get rewarded. Let’s put it that way.”

She reiterated the message in her first post-eviction interview, stating to the camera: “So I say to the British public, stand up for the hard workers.”

open image in gallery ( ITV )

On who she’d like to see crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, Moore said: “I would like to see the quiet hard workers win, there’s a lot of showmen in there. I want Coleen [Rooney] or Melvin [Odoom] to win, they’re not flamboyant.”

Many viewers have taken Moore’s remarks to be a dig at some of her fellow campmates, particuarly McCollough who caused upset in the camp after dodging his chores.

Moore, however, was not unanimously liked by viewers with many disagreeing with the journalist about one moment in camp in which she accused former boxer Barry McGuigan of ageism and misogyny after being tasked with the chore of washing up at camp.

At the time, she had complained: “It seems much like the 1950s!” She later insisted that she was just “winding him up”.

Moore followed in the footsteps of fellow Loose Women panellists Janet Street-Porter, Frankie Bridge and Charlene White in going on the show.

I’m a Celebrity continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.