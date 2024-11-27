I’m a Celebrity 2024 live: Viewers in hysterics over ‘rude’ and ‘dirty’ name of latest trial
The NSFW-sounding name even had host Ant McPartlin in stitches
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full swing as tensions start to boil over at camp.
Wednesday’s episode (27 November) saw Dean McCullough in hot water with his bunkmates after the radio presenter continuted to skip his chores. Luckily, McFly’s Danny Jones had the perfect blunt response.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly similarily haven’t held back when poking fun – and even growing frustrated – at the crop of stars in the jungle, with McCullough also falling victim to the presenting duo’s many jokes.
Reverend Richard Coles and GK Barry continued to develop their new friendship, while Coleen Rooney opened up about Wayne’s career at Plymouth Argyle amid calls from the club’s fans for a new manager.
Viewers at home, however, were largely distracted by the somewhat cheekily named “Rank Bank” challenge that Jones, McCullough, and Alan Halsall will be partaking in on Thursday night (28 November).
Catch up with all the highlights from tonight’s episode below
ICYMI
Football fans, listen up – Coleen has shed some light on her husband’s uncertain future at Plymouth Argyle.
Coleen Rooney appears to address Wayne’s ‘difficult’ cheating scandals on I’m a Celeb
‘There’s always been love still there,’ the TV personality said
Who will it be...?
Which three luck campmates will be going head-to-head in the Rank Bank?
Alan, Danny, and, of course, Dean
Three Campmates will need to put their money with their mouth is in ‘Rank Bank’ 🏦 Who will it be? 👉 Head to the app now to vote! https://t.co/TMt83mn5vd #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4kUywS3em9— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2024
Lullaby
What better way to end the night than with some hymns? Remixed, of course, by Oti and Danny.
“It’s been a day full of tomfoolery, delusion and reflection...” Couldn’t have said it better myself, Dean.
Barry is a family man!
And in case you forgot, Maura knows a thing or two about Barry’s son, too.
I’m a Celeb fans predict ‘awkward’ reunion between Maura and fellow campmate
Fans uncovered surprising connection between the ‘Love Island’ star and her new campmate
A spot of funeral-planning in the camp...
GK asked: “Do you wish that you could go and watch your funeral just to see what people say?”
Richard replied he would want to see that it was done according to his wishes, as he told GK: “My funeral at the moment is coming in at 17 hours.”
Discussing funeral catering, GK shared her opinion: “I’m very against having quiche at a wake.”
The dream team is back!
GK Barry is right when she says that she and Rev Richard Cole have the “most random” conversatins ever.
The topic du jour? Funerals!
Uh-oh – tensions are rising!
I’m a Celeb’s Danny has perfect comeback after Dean continues to skip chores
‘It’s not for me,’ the Radio 1 presenter said of housework
Did we hear that right?
Viewers (and Ant) are in stitches over the name of the show’s latest disgusting trial: “The Rank Bank.”
As if it couldn’t get any worse, when explaining the challenge, Dec made the mistake of saying: “Three-way head-to-head in the Rank Bank.”
who came up with a three way trial at the RANK BANK😭😭 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OnlQI4Muci— declan (@idkdeclan) November 27, 2024
‘Three-way head to head in the Rank Bank...’
In the words of Ant: “Dirty boy!”
