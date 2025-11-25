Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ice-T has addressed his character’s lack of screen time on this season of Law & Order: SVU.

After viewers noticed that Ice-T’s Sergeant Odafin Tutuola has been in and out of new episodes of NBC’s iconic crime drama, the actor and rapper explained that the cutback is due to budget constraints after co-star Kelli Giddish returned as a series regular for season 27.

“It’s just basically business,” Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, told TMZ. “They brought Kelli back, and at the end of the day, they couldn’t really keep both of us on full-time, as far as budget-wise. So they said, Ice, we’ll have you come in and out this year.”

The 67-year-old added, “Everybody wanted Kelli back, and we’ve got new cops and stuff like that.”

Ice-T has appeared in four out of the eight SVU episodes that have aired so far this season, marking a drastic reduction from last season, where he appeared in every episode. The rapper has been on the show for 23 seasons since joining in 2000.

open image in gallery Ice-T has starred on 'Law & Order: SVU' since season two of the show ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kelli Giddish returned as a series regular for season 27 ( Getty Images for Tribeca TV )

The father of three told TMZ that the show has been good to him over the last two decades, and that he does not mind the reduced screen time because he can focus on his family and side projects.

He went on to assure fans that although he will be “sprinkled throughout this season,” he does not plan on leaving SVU, which is the longest-running American primetime live-action series on TV, anytime soon.

“Everything was cool with me, I understood. I said, are you getting rid of me? They said, no way. We can’t imagine Law & Order without you,” he told TMZ.

open image in gallery Kelli Giddish’s return as Detective Amanda Rollins has reportedly caused budget constraints, Ice-T said ( Zach Dilgard/NBC )

open image in gallery 'Law & Order: SVU' is the longest running primetime live-action show on American television ( Scott Gries/NBC )

Meanwhile, Giddish has appeared in six episodes of the new season in her fan-favorite detective role of Amanda Rollins. The actor left the show in 2022 after starring on more than 250 episodes, but went on to make several guest appearances until her return this fall.

Her comeback was announced a week after news that stars Octavio Pisano and Juliana Martinez were to exit the series in a major cast shake-up following the season 26 finale.

SVU has been airing since 1999. The series, led by longtime lead Mariska Hargitay, revolves around the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, where detectives are tasked with investigating sex crimes.

The show is currently on a winter hiatus after the season 27 fall finale aired on November 20. New episodes are set to air on January 8, 2026.