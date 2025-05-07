Law and Order: SVU fans mourn loss of two main characters in surprise shakeup
‘That’s too bad,’ a fan wrote on X, ‘thought both were really great’
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is losing two major cast members.
In a surprise shakeup for the long-running police procedural, Octavio Pisano and Juliana Martinez, who play Detective Joe Velasco and Detective Kate Silva, respectively, are set to depart the series following the conclusion of the current season 26, Deadline reported.
Pisano, 38, first joined the network drama during season 23 in 2021. Martinez, 34, was added to the cast last October.
The reason for the pair’s exit remains unknown; however, according to Deadline, it comes as several NBC shows have been hit by budget cuts, which have largely impacted casting, episodes, and renewals.
The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.
Back in April, Martinez celebrated wrapping production on the season, writing on Instagram: “Thankful to everyone who has tuned in and this whole, wonderful cast tonight. Y’all ruled my world x.” She included a carousel of images of her and her co-stars.
The news has left fans shocked and disheartened, with many criticizing the decision.
“Im getting SICK OF SERIES REGULARS BEING AXED AFTER 1-2 SEASONS ON SVU!” one frustrated viewer wrote on X.
“Omg can they keep people for more than 2 seasons,” a second retorted.
A third reacted to the news, saying: “God DAMNIT! I loved Velasco.”
“That’s too bad. Thought both were really great,” a fourth added, with another agreeing: “Very sad to hear this news. I will miss Octavio and was liking Juliana.”
“Why is everyone leaving the show like what is going on?” another asked, while someone else insisted that it was “too much change. There is no cohesion.”
Another major cast member to have left in recent years is Kelli Giddish, who starred as Det. Amanda Rollins for more than a decade before leaving in 2022. She has since made guest appearances in a handful of episodes.
Law & Order: SVU has been airing since 1999. The series, led by longtime star Mariska Hargitay, follows the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, which is made up of detectives tasked with investigating sexually-based offenses.
The popular series has yet to be officially renewed for a 27th season, though that announcement is expected soon.
The season 26 finale of Law & Order: SVU airs Monday, May 15, on NBC. It will available to stream on Peacock the next day.
