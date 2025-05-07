Law and Order: SVU fans mourn loss of two main characters in surprise shakeup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is losing two major cast members.

In a surprise shakeup for the long-running police procedural, Octavio Pisano and Juliana Martinez, who play Detective Joe Velasco and Detective Kate Silva, respectively, are set to depart the series following the conclusion of the current season 26, Deadline reported.

Pisano, 38, first joined the network drama during season 23 in 2021. Martinez, 34, was added to the cast last October.

The reason for the pair’s exit remains unknown; however, according to Deadline, it comes as several NBC shows have been hit by budget cuts, which have largely impacted casting, episodes, and renewals.

The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.

Back in April, Martinez celebrated wrapping production on the season, writing on Instagram: “Thankful to everyone who has tuned in and this whole, wonderful cast tonight. Y’all ruled my world x.” She included a carousel of images of her and her co-stars.

open image in gallery Juliana Martinez and Octavio Pisano on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ ( Peter Kramer/NBC )

The news has left fans shocked and disheartened, with many criticizing the decision.

“Im getting SICK OF SERIES REGULARS BEING AXED AFTER 1-2 SEASONS ON SVU!” one frustrated viewer wrote on X.

“Omg can they keep people for more than 2 seasons,” a second retorted.

open image in gallery Mariska Hargitay as Det. Olivia Benson in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ ( Virginia Sherwood/NBC )

A third reacted to the news, saying: “God DAMNIT! I loved Velasco.”

“That’s too bad. Thought both were really great,” a fourth added, with another agreeing: “Very sad to hear this news. I will miss Octavio and was liking Juliana.”

“Why is everyone leaving the show like what is going on?” another asked, while someone else insisted that it was “too much change. There is no cohesion.”

Another major cast member to have left in recent years is Kelli Giddish, who starred as Det. Amanda Rollins for more than a decade before leaving in 2022. She has since made guest appearances in a handful of episodes.

Law & Order: SVU has been airing since 1999. The series, led by longtime star Mariska Hargitay, follows the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, which is made up of detectives tasked with investigating sexually-based offenses.

The popular series has yet to be officially renewed for a 27th season, though that announcement is expected soon.

The season 26 finale of Law & Order: SVU airs Monday, May 15, on NBC. It will available to stream on Peacock the next day.