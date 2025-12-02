Hulk Hogan’s widow denies Ric Flair’s claims WWE icon died over ‘street drugs’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulk Hogan’s widow, Sky, has flat-out denied Ric Flair’s bombshell claims that her husband died from “street drugs.”

Flair, 76, who was one of Hogan’s close friends, appeared on a recent episode of the DOUBL3 COVERAGE podcast, where he claimed that the fellow WWE legend died after seeking out “street drugs” to manage pain.

However, according to Sky, Hogan’s wife since 2023, Flair’s claims are false. “That didn’t happen at all,” she told TMZ.

The Independent has contacted a representative of the Hogan family for further comment.

Hogan died suddenly in July at the age of 71. His official cause of death was declared as an acute myocardial infarction, most commonly known as a heart attack. Before his death, Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, had a history of atrial fibrillation (also known as Afib or AF), a heart rhythm disorder where the chambers of the heart beat irregularly or rapidly.

open image in gallery Ric Flair (right) made the shocking claim that fellow WWE legend Hulk Hogan (left) died from 'street drugs' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Sky and Hulk Hogan were married from 2023 up until his death ( Getty Images )

Medical records also revealed that before his death, Hogan had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

During his podcast interview, Flair addressed his late friend’s death, sharing that they had spoken the day before he died.

“I shouldn’t say this, but what killed him was street drugs,” the 76-year-old retired wrestler claimed.

“The doctor wouldn’t prescribe anymore — he was in so much pain. Then he had a neck surgery and got infected. So back in the hospital. Imagine 10 back surgeries, two knees, two hips, all this. And then when the doctor would not prescribe anymore pain medicine, they just couldn’t do it in all due conscience,” he added. “So they went and got street drugs.”

While Sky, 48, additionally denied that Flair had spoken to Hogan the day before his death, she did confirm that the wrestling icon was under constant care at the Morton Plant Hospital in Florida.

She said that the only changes made to Hogan’s medication came after his neck procedure to ensure whatever he was taking didn’t affect his lungs.

open image in gallery Hulk Hogan attends a New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on December 08, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. ( Getty )

Months before his death, Hogan underwent a neck fusion procedure to address persistent back issues. Shortly afterward, rumors began circulating that he was on his deathbed after the surgery. However, at the time, his representative assured fans that the surgery had “indeed been successful,” and there are “no reasons to panic.”

Over a 10-year period before his death, Hogan disclosed that he had undergone 25 surgeries.

“I’ve had like 25 surgeries in the last ten years. Ten of them were back surgeries,” Hogan told Logan Paul on a previous episode of his Impaulsive podcast. “Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

Hogan skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s, bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream. He went on to become an eight-time WrestleMania headliner and six-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion. Despite the staged outcomes, the slams and slaps and chair shots were real, and took a toll on his body.