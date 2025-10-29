Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Rita Simons says she will “miss everyone in the village” following her “iconic” exit from Hollyoaks.

The 48-year-old, known for her role as Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders between 2007 and 2017, joined the Channel 4 soap in 2024.

She played Marie Fielding, mother to Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti), and Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough).

In Wednesday’s episode, Simons’ character was seen moving to Brookside, where she was welcomed by Billy Corkhill, played by John McArdle.

The crossover marked the 30th anniversary of the Liverpool-set Brookside, an axed Channel 4 soap that returned to the small screen this month for a one-off appearance.

Hollyoaks took over as Channel 4’s flagship continuing drama when Brookside concluded on 4 November 2003.

open image in gallery Rita Simons departed Hollyoaks in Wednesday’s episode ( Lime Pictures )

Simons said she has loved “every second” of playing Marie – from her “questionable parenting choices to her excessive partying”.

Spending two years in Liverpool with the “wonderful” cast and crew of the soap had been an experience “full of love and support”, she said.

“Sadly it’s time to move on… I will miss everyone in the village, especially my boys, Rory, Tyler and Dan.

“Also, I want to thank (executive producer) Hannah Cheers for giving me the most iconic exit… Brookside Close better watch out. You never know in the world of soap.”

In Wednesday’s episode, Marie is seen coming clean to her son Arlo about faking her pregnancy and lies to him about Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) agreeing to give them her newborn baby.

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is shocked to find Marie holding the newborn baby in the hospital and supports her in leaving for Brookside, where she starts her new life.

Simons’ character in EastEnders, Roxy, was killed off in 2017, when she drowned alongside her sister Ronnie Mitchell, played by Samantha Womack.

The actor revealed in an Instagram post in June that she would be leaving Hollyoaks to go back to London.

open image in gallery Marie Fielding ‘caused ALL the carnage’ in the Hollyoaks village, Simons said ( Lime Pictures )

She said: “Since Marie Fielding stepped into Hollyoaks village, she’s sufficiently messed up all her boys’ lives, caused ALL the carnage and fallen off the wagon a few times… so her job here is done!

“I’m going to be saying bye bye in the autumn.

“On a personal note, when I first came to Liverpool I was still figuring out how find balance in my mind and body after a total hysterectomy (which was the best journey I ever went on in the end!)

“This beautiful, welcoming city has healed me more than I can ever explain. I will always have such love for my second home and the wonderful people of Liverpool.

“But now I feel strong, I can metaphorically walk on my own again, and I need to do just that.

“So it’s time to thank everyone at Hollyoaks for being the best tonic I could’ve asked for. But London and my true home is calling and I have to follow my heart.

“Gone are the days of not listening to my soul. So… London’s calling baby! but before she goes, Marie has a bit more carnage and a few laughs to unleash on the village…so until then …Thank you all for all the love and support you’ve always shown me no matter what fictional town I end up in!

“Where to next!!? Marie ..over and out! (Not quite yet!)”