Hollyoaks fans stunned as beloved character is killed off after 12 years on show

Hollyoaks fans have been left stunned by the shock death of legendary character Peri Lomax, after 12 years on the soap.

During Tuesday night’s episode, Peri (played by Ruby O'Donnell) was killed off after an explosion in the village caused a chimney to fall on Peri and crush her.

The explosion was caused by Jez Blake and Clare Devine, who were fighting when their plane crashed in the village, narrowly missing a wedding and hitting the Love Boat (the town’s famous floating restaurant and bar).

Clare climbed out of the wreckage, leaving Jez behind, while Tony Hutchinson awoke to find Nancy Osborne trapped under the wreckage.

Cleo McQueen was also caught in some wiring and was at risk of getting dragged underwater, while Diane was unconscious on board the Love Boat.

Tony and Darren managed to save Nancy, Dodger Savage rescued Cleo, while Mercedes climbed into the Love Boat and tried to convince Diane to escape.

Peri arrived in the village square with Jack and Tom Cunningham, just as the cocktail bar exploded. She pushed Tom out of the way of danger, but was hit by a falling chimney.

"It's crushed me, Tom. I don't feel my legs," she said.

open image in gallery Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) in her final scenes on ‘Hollyoaks’ ( Channel 4 )

Peri’s mum, Leela, left the pub to be with her daughter, who then said her last words: “You’ll always be my hero.”

Fans have been sharing their shock online, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “HOLLYOAKS KILLED PERI OFF WHAT?”

“Hollyoaks killing off Peri has ruined my entire week,” another fan said.

“Tonight’s Hollyoaks has me in tears, it was so emotional, Peri sacrificed herself for Tom and then her talking to her mum just absolutely broke me,” added one viewer.

For her portrayal of Peri, O’Donnell won the award for Best Young Performance at the 2016 British Soap Awards.

She has been at the centre of the show’s most gripping storylines, such as her tumultuous relationship with Abe Fielding, finding out her sister is actually her mother, and another romance with Juliet Nightingale.

open image in gallery Peri Lomax trapped under the Love Boat’s chimney on ‘Hollyoaks’ ( Channel 4 )

Elsewhere in the episode, Mercedes and Marie were both trapped under the wreckage and in need of help.

Marie said she felt like she was going into labour, so Tony went to help her, only to discover she had been lying about her pregnancy with a fake bump.

Meanwhile, Jez climbed out of the water after Clare had left him for dead. He then got involved in a fight between Sienna, Cleo and Dodger, who were arguing over Cleo and Dodger's secret kiss.

Violence erupted between Sienna and Dodger before the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Hollyoaks continues at 7pm on E4.