Henry Cavill makes special pilgrimage to mark ‘incredible’ Warhammer news

Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40,000 television show has officially been given the green light after Games Workshop finalised a deal with Amazon.

The Man of Steel and Mission Impossible: Fallout star has been linked to a Warhammer television series since 2022, when an agreement between Amazon and the game’s creators, Games Workshop, was first reported.

However, IGN reported in July that Games Workshop and Amazon have until December to agree to “creative guidelines” or the show might not happen.

Cavill, 41, is a huge fan of the tabletop strategy game where players buy, build, paint and then play against others in fantasy warfare battles involving armies of humans, aliens and other supernatural beasts.

It has now been reported by Deadline, that the series will now go ahead and is in development, with a showrunner being searched for. The TV show is said to be the first step in a wider Warhammer cinematic universe.

open image in gallery Henry Cavill ( Getty Images )

Although Cavill’s role in the show or what the expanded universe will look like remains uncertain, he has celebrated the news with a special photo on his Instagram page.

The actor shared a black and white selfie outside of a shop in his home town of St Helier, Jersey.

In the caption he wrote: “To celebrate some Warhammer news, I decided to make a pilgrimage to the very first place I bought Warhammer models over 30 years ago....the Little Shop, on my home island of Jersey!

He added: “My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world. Together, we’ve been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts.

“Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though – more to come in time!”

Cavill’s fandom for Warhammer is clearly nothing that he is ashamed of but has had to defend himself on occasion.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2021, the chat show host initially asked the actor, known for portraying Superman, why he chooses to “paint World Of WarCraft” in his free time.

Cavill quickly corrected Norton and explained that he paints and plays Warhammer, describing what makes it “fun”, prompting laughter from the audience.