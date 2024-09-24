Henry Cavill fans notice hilarious detail as he praises Warhammer video game

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill is a self-confessed Warhammer fanatic and has been sharing his thoughts on the latest video game from the franchise Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

The 41-year-old British actor does not shy away from his love of Warhammer which started in 1983 as a tabletop miniature wargame released by Games Workshop.

In 2022, Cavill was reportedly attached to star and executive produce a series adaptation of the game with Amazon. However, IGN reported in July that Games Workshop and Amazon have until December to agree to “creative guidelines” or the show might not happen.

This potential setback doesn’t seem to have dampened Cavill’s love of Warhammer though as he’s given a glowing review of Space Marine 2 on his Instagram account.

Cavill posted a picture of his gaming setup, writing in the caption that the game is the “mutt’s...”

The Mission: Impossible-Fallout star added: “Seriously, though, they’ve done pretty well eh? I couldn’t complete the campaign on Angel of Death by myself (or at least didn’t have patience to complete by myself!) which I love!”

He continued: “Loving the PvP [player vs player] and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding - It has real potential to be absolutely awesome!”

Cavill did add a disclaimer admitting: “I know nothing about game development so the kind of dreams I have may be rather difficult to implement!”

Wisely, Cavill covered up his username on the screen with the word ‘nope,’ to perhaps avoid any unwanted attention while playing the game. Regardless, fans still thought this was hilarious. One said: “Love the ‘nope’ on the nametag.”

A second fan wrote: “*everybody zooming in to see your username*”

That didn’t stop fans from pleading with him to start streaming his gaming sessions online. One fan wrote: “Henry mate you need to start streaming or something.”

Another added: “STREAM WHEN?”

In 2021, Graham Norton was accused of mocking Cavill’s Warhammer hobby, suggesting the Hollywood star flies his “nerd flag” with pride.

The chat show host initially asked the actor, known for portraying Superman, why he chose to “paint World Of WarCraft” in his free time.

Cavill quickly corrected Norton and explained that he paints and plays Warhammer, describing what makes it “fun”, prompting laughter from the audience.

In June, Games Workshop revealed it dished out £18 million among its staff after reporting a strong year of sales and profits.

The Nottingham-based company said it handed out cash payments “on an equal basis to each member of staff” in recognition of their contribution to its financial performance.