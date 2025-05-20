Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Handmaid’s Tale fans are equal parts “shattered” and “satisfied” by the recent episode’s dramatic ending as the series, based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian vision of an alternative United States, draws to a conclusion.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale

Episode nine of the show’s sixth and final season, fittingly titled “Execution”, saw the deaths of two ally commanders, Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) and Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), as well as the near-death of protagonist June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss).

June and US representative Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger)conspired with Commander Lawrence - an ally to the resistance - to plant a bomb on a plane full of commanders and escape before anyone noticed.

When Lawrence was walking towards the plane, their fate took a turn for the worst, as the rest of the commanders arrived early. Trapped, Lawrence was forced to make a life-or-death decision. With a mournful sigh, Lawrence boarded the plane and met his demise.

However, Lawrence was not the only one to face a dramatic end. Just as Lawrence had entered the plane and accepted his certain death, Nick arrived to join the commanders. Despite his vexed love affair with June throughout the show, this moment revealed he had chosen to give his loyalty to the tyrannical state of Gilead.

The episode closed with June looking up at the sky in tears as the plane burst into flames from the bomb's explosion, killing the two commanders.

open image in gallery Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ( Hulu )

Nick had been stuck at a crossroads between the rebellion and loyalty to Gilead for some time, straddling the two worlds. In his final moments, he was seen asking after June.

Showrunner Eric Tuchman told The Wrap: “It seemed like we needed that character to finally make the choice; it was time to stop walking the tightrope.”

Discussing his character’s death, actor Max Minghella told Variety: “It felt very poignant – and consistent with the character and how he’s functioned in the show. He’s really been driven by that relationship [with June]. It also was lovely to finish with Bradley, who has become such a dear friend outside the show. That felt right to me, too. “

Fans took to X/Twitter to react to the show’s shocking deaths.

One user commented: “Tonight's episode of The Handmaid's Tale has me crying, screaming, throwing up on the floor. I knew Lawrence was gonna redeem himself some way I didn't expect this.”

Another user dubbed it “the best episode of the entire series”, while other fans described being “completely shattered and satisfied” by the shocking end.

There was also particular praise for Bradley Whitford’s performance of Lawrence. One fan wrote: “I'm giving you a standing ovation for your contribution and work in The Handmaid's Tale. It wouldn't be so amazing without Lawrence! No words can fully express how we are grateful as the fans to you.”

Other fans, however, were disgruntled by the audience response. One X user expressed frustration at “common viewers” for questioning why people think Nick being a villain was forced when he had Emily (played by Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel) mutilated in series one.

open image in gallery Max Minghella in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ( Hulu )

There was also excitement for the progression of other storylines: “The pure satisfaction of The Handmaid’s Tale right now after all those years of bullsh**t – it’s elite. Lydia, we’ve been waiting so long! And Serena, you did the right thing! Ava, you’re new and I love you, CIA girl! But Lawrence, damn. Eleanor would be proud. And Nick, well…”

Taylor Swift fans were also excited to see the debut of the singer’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in the episode. One fan wrote: “The political implications of Taylor’s song being used in The Handmaid’s Tale at this particular time… oh Taylor I love you.”

The Handmaid’s Tale series finale premieres Tuesday 27 May on Hulu in the United States and then in the UK on Channel 4 in June.