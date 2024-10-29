Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Halloween season is officially upon us, and with it, the typical eeriness of the holiday.

From Ryan Murphy’s spine-chilling anthology series American Horror Story, to horror film classics like The Shining and Psycho, there is truly no shortage of thrilling content to stream while you carve pumpkins or sort through piles of Halloween candy.

But if you’re someone who prefers cozier entertainment, you’re probably looking for something that will bring more joy and laughter rather than shrieks and jump scares.

In the spirit of a more family-friendly holiday, we’ve compiled seven of the best Halloween sitcom episodes that are sure to bring you just that.

How I Met Your Mother (Season 1, Episode 6) – Netflix

open image in gallery The Hanging Chad finally found his Slutty Pumpkin in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ ( CBS )

Perhaps what made the CBS hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which follows a group of five friends in New York City, so unforgettable was its numerous callbacks and running gags.

Throughout the show’s nine-season run, one beloved reference was series lead Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) obsession with the “Slutty Pumpkin,” his nickname for a mystery woman (Katie Holmes) he once met at a rooftop Halloween party.

In the show’s first of three Halloween episodes, titled “The Slutty Pumpkin,” hopeless romantic Ted returns to the same annual rooftop party in hopes of reuniting with the woman dressed in a sexy pumpkin costume.

By the end of the episode, he’s left disappointed after he’s unable to track down his lost love. It isn’t until season seven that he finally meets the mystery woman in episode eight’s “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns.”

Broad City (Season 4, Episode 6) – Hulu

open image in gallery Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson look up at the sky in ‘Broad City’ ( Comedy Central )

In the only Halloween-themed episode throughout the Comedy Central sitcom Broad City, season four’s “Witches” confronts two terrifying realities: aging and the 2016 election of former president Donald Trump.

While the episode isn’t overtly Halloween-themed, with no costumes or trick-or-treating, it does expertly satirize the idea of fear itself. As Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) faces the anxiety of growing older, Ilana (Ilana Glazer) tends to her sexual frustration brought on by Trump’s presidential victory.

Friends (Season 8, Episode 6) – Max

open image in gallery David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow celebrate Halloween on ‘Friends’ ( NBC )

It may have taken Friends eight seasons to finally air a Halloween episode, but it was well worth the wait. In “The One with the Halloween Party,” which holds a near-perfect 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the six friends celebrate the holiday at Monica’s (Courteney Cox) Halloween party.

As Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) comes to terms with her newly discovered pregnancy, and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) falls in love with her twin sister’s fiancé (played by a young Sean Penn), the episode maintains its notable witty banter and light-hearted tone.

On IMDb, one user even went so far as to declare it one of the show’s “most hilarious episodes.”

Black-ish (Season 2, Episode 6) – Hulu

open image in gallery ‘Black-ish’ cast learns an important lesson: that family always has your back ( ABC )

In true Black-ish fashion, an important lesson is imparted in the most unserious of ways during its Halloween episode, “Jacked o’ Lantern.”

When Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) nieces and nephews roll into town for the holiday, he looks forward to the boisterous crew toughening up his “soft” children.

Featuring a special guest appearance by Good Morning America host and former NFL star Michael Strahan as Dre’s cousin, a key takeaway from the episode is that family may toughen you up, but they also have your back.

Superstore (Season 5, Episode 6) – Hulu

open image in gallery America Ferrera brings order to ‘Superstore’ ( NBC )

America Ferrera’s store manager Amy deals with more tricks than treats in Superstore’s Halloween episode.

In season five’s “Trick-or-Treat,” Amy goes above and beyond to try and makeher Cloud 9 storeas festive as possible in an attempt to impress the new district manager.

Her colleague-turned-boyfriend Jonah (Ben Feldman) collects the last of the union cards, while employees Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) and Mateo (Nico Santos) ponder the possibility that any one of their co-workers could be a murderer.

Modern Family (Season 2, Episode 6) – Hulu

open image in gallery Ty Burrell’s Phil dips his corpse bride in ‘Modern Family’ ( ABC )

Modern Family may have numerous Halloween episodes, but its very first one – aptly titled “Halloween” – was perhaps its best.

As Halloween enthusiast Claire (Julie Bowen) is focused on setting up Dunphy’s Haunted House Fiasco, Phil (Ty Burrell) unearths a new fear: divorce. Meanwhile, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) gets candid with his dislike of the holiday, citing a traumatic childhood experience, and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) is teased for her accent.

This episode has all the fixings of a festive Halloween night, including an impressive haunted house and extravagant costumes and makeup. Modern Family truly kicked off its run of Halloween episodes with a bang.

Abbott Elementary (Season 2, Episode 6) – Hulu

open image in gallery The teachers of ‘Abbott Elementary’ struggle as students get their hands on an enormous supply of Halloween candy ( ABC )

What’s scarier than a child running entirely on sugar? An entire school full of them. Abbott Elementary’s Halloween episode, titled “Candy Zombies,” finds the Philadelphia teachers living this exact nightmare after the students get their hands on towering trash bags filled with “two Halloweens worth of candy.”

Together, the educators must work together to round up the students and tire them out, before things get wildly out of hand.