Beloved children’s characters to return to the BBC this Christmas

Characters from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s acclaimed picture books are set to grace BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas, featuring in three brand new idents and a dedicated animated special.

The festive season will see familiar faces from The Gruffalo and Zog bring a touch of magic to viewers.

The new advertising idents, crafted by Magic Light Pictures with animation by Triggerfish Animation studios, will showcase a range of popular figures. One ident unites characters from The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, and Stick Man.

A second features Zog, Pearl, and Gadabout from Zog And The Flying Doctors, alongside Witch from Room On The Broom, while the third sees Harry O’Hay and Betty O’Barley from The Scarecrow’s Wedding receive a visit from Santa.

These enchanting idents are scheduled to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer immediately following Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, November 30, and will be broadcast throughout the Christmas period.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s chief content officer, expressed her delight, stating: "Magic Light have done the BBC proud and created three unforgettable idents that beautifully capture the festive spirit. Featuring a selection of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s most popular characters, I hope they will spread some extra joy and togetherness into homes across the UK."

Julia Donaldson has sold over 13 million copies of her book ‘The Gruffalo’ ( Getty )

This year’s animated Christmas special will be The Scarecrows’ Wedding, a half-hour adaptation about two devoted scarecrows, Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, whose wedding plans are disrupted by the arrival of a mischievous scarecrow named Reginald Rakes.

The special boasts a star-studded voice cast, including Rob Brydon as Reginald Rake, Irish actress Jessie Buckley as Betty O’Barley, Domhnall Gleeson as Harry O’Hay, and Sophie Okonedo as the Narrator.

Directed by Samantha Cutler and Jeroen Jaspaert, and adapted by Steven Bloomer, the special was produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose of Magic Light Pictures. Martin Pope, joint chief executive at Magic Light Pictures, added: "It’s a real joy to see our much-loved characters returning to the BBC this Christmas. These new idents capture the heart of what makes the stories so special: imagination, warmth and wonder; and they also celebrate BBC iPlayer as the home of Gruffalo and Friends, where families can enjoy the entire wonderful collection of specials together."

Throughout the festive period, BBC One and BBC iPlayer will also air all 13 animated film adaptations based on Donaldson and Scheffler’s books, including classics such as The Gruffalo, Room On The Broom, and Zog, culminating in the premiere of The Scarecrows’ Wedding.