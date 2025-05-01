Gruffalo to return in first new book in 20 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gruffalo will return to children's bookshelves next year in a brand new adventure, marking the fearsome but easily fooled monster's first fresh adventure in more than two decades.

Publisher Macmillan Children’s Books confirmed the news on Thursday, promising a fresh tale from Julia Donaldson, creator of the globally popular character, in September 2026.

The first two books, "The Gruffalo" (1999) and "The Gruffalo’s Child” (2004), have become international bestsellers, selling a combined 18.2 million copies worldwide.

Their lyrical couplets and colourful illustrations have captivated generations of young readers and their parents.

Donaldson said she was inspired to write the as-yet untitled third Gruffalo story after seeing how the National Literacy Trust (NLT) charity had used the previous tales in their work encouraging young children to read.

open image in gallery Author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler ( REUTERS/Mary Turner/File Photo )

"I actually had the basic idea for the story a long time ago, but couldn’t think how to develop it," Donaldson said while announcing the forthcoming book.

"It was only when the NLT … used the first two books as part of their Early Words Matter programme that I was spurred on to get my idea out of the cupboard and see once and for all if I could turn it into a really satisfying story.

"To my surprise, I managed to do just that.

“I was, of course, delighted when Axel came on board, and am even more so now that I’ve seen the brilliant sketches he’s already done for the new book.”

open image in gallery The original Gruffalo ( x )

Illustrator Axel Scheffler, whose instantly recognisable artwork brought the characters to life, said he could not turn down the opportunity to work on the new tale, despite having previously denied the possibility of a new Gruffalo book.

"One day, out of the blue, there came a wonderfully clever and inspired new text by Julia. How does she do this? Could I decline? Of course not!" he said

"As I have had to draw the odd Gruffalo and his daughter over the last 20 years, I’m not completely out of practice.

“I’m also very happy that the Gruffalos will get involved in some charitable activities to reach even more young readers with support from the NLT.”