Gruffalo to return in first new book in 20 years
The first two books from Julia Donaldson sold more than 18.2 million copies globally
Gruffalo will return to children's bookshelves next year in a brand new adventure, marking the fearsome but easily fooled monster's first fresh adventure in more than two decades.
Publisher Macmillan Children’s Books confirmed the news on Thursday, promising a fresh tale from Julia Donaldson, creator of the globally popular character, in September 2026.
The first two books, "The Gruffalo" (1999) and "The Gruffalo’s Child” (2004), have become international bestsellers, selling a combined 18.2 million copies worldwide.
Their lyrical couplets and colourful illustrations have captivated generations of young readers and their parents.
Donaldson said she was inspired to write the as-yet untitled third Gruffalo story after seeing how the National Literacy Trust (NLT) charity had used the previous tales in their work encouraging young children to read.
"I actually had the basic idea for the story a long time ago, but couldn’t think how to develop it," Donaldson said while announcing the forthcoming book.
"It was only when the NLT … used the first two books as part of their Early Words Matter programme that I was spurred on to get my idea out of the cupboard and see once and for all if I could turn it into a really satisfying story.
"To my surprise, I managed to do just that.
“I was, of course, delighted when Axel came on board, and am even more so now that I’ve seen the brilliant sketches he’s already done for the new book.”
Illustrator Axel Scheffler, whose instantly recognisable artwork brought the characters to life, said he could not turn down the opportunity to work on the new tale, despite having previously denied the possibility of a new Gruffalo book.
"One day, out of the blue, there came a wonderfully clever and inspired new text by Julia. How does she do this? Could I decline? Of course not!" he said
"As I have had to draw the odd Gruffalo and his daughter over the last 20 years, I’m not completely out of practice.
“I’m also very happy that the Gruffalos will get involved in some charitable activities to reach even more young readers with support from the NLT.”
