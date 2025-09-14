Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grey’s Anatomy fans have reason to celebrate after the much-loved spin-off series Station 19 was added to ITVX for free.

The drama, which ran from 2018 to 2024, follows the lives of a group of brave firefighters working out of Station 19 in Seattle, Washington, the same city in which Grey’s Anatomy is set.

Starring the likes of Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, and Barrett Doss, Station 19 ran for seven seasons before it was cancelled last year after 105 episodes.

The complete first season was added to ITVX earlier this week as part of the service's “Taste of Disney+” initiative.

Alternatively, if you’ve already ploughed through all 10 episodes of the first season, the entirety of the show’s seven seasons are available on subscription streaming service Disney+.

Fans have heaped praise on the show, with one viewer writing on Google: “Station 19 is nothing short of a blazing masterpiece that keeps the flames of excitement burning from the very first episode to the last. This series deserves every bit of its five-star rating for numerous compelling reasons.”

open image in gallery Jaina Lee Ortiz played Andy Herrera in all 105 episodes of Station 19 ( Getty Images )

A second person raved: “Station 19 is so much more than just a Grey's Anatomy spin-off. This show has taken a complete life of its own with compelling story lines, fascinating characters and character dynamic, amazing representation for BIPOC, LGBT+, and much more.”

A third added: “I absolutely love this show - the writers tackle social justice issues that no other series on TV will touch and the representation Station 19 provides to so many underrepresented groups is invaluable!”

A fourth said that it was the “best firefighter drama on TV: and was a “great spin-off of Grey's Anatomy”, praising its acting, action, drama, and characters.

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up to return to the small screen for season 22 of the long-running medical drama.

open image in gallery Chris Carmack as Link in 'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 ( Disney )

The previous season concluded with an explosion at the hospital, leaving the fate of Dr Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) uncertain. Link's life is in jeopardy just hours after marrying Dr Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), who is expecting his twins.

As devastating as it would be for Link to die just hours after his happy ending, the showrunners have suggested that this was their intention all along.

“That story is such a great story in the finale because you think, they get married and then they have this lovely blissful storyline where they’re completely oblivious to what’s going on,” showrunner Meg Marinis told The Hollywood Reporter in May.

Season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres Thursday, 16 October.